Will you be watching the Coronation of King Charles? The beautiful and moving service will contain a host of different elements, ranging from centuries-old coronation traditions to brand spanking new music from some of Britain's finest living composers.

Here is your step-by-step guide to this momentous event, which is scheduled to start at 11am at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III order of service

Procession

The coronation service will begin with a procession, which includes faith leaders and representatives, Ecumenical Leaders, and the Westminster Abbey Choir.

The King and Queen will then enter to the coronation anthem 'I was Glad', by Sir Hubert Parry, which will include the coronation acclamation ‘Vivat Rex!’ by scholars from Westminster School.

Greeting

The king will then be greeted by a Chapel Royal chorister before standing at his Chair of Estate, head bowed, in a moment of silent prayer.

There will then follow a greeting by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Kyrie eleison by Paul Mealor

Bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and the Choir of Westminster Abbey will perform Kyrie eleison, set to music by Welsh composer Paul Mealor. Kyrie eleison is the first part of the traditional Mass (or Mass Ordinary).

This is the first of the King’s 12 coronation commissions. It is also the first Welsh-language performance at a coronation.

The Recognition and presentation of the Bible

The Recognition, which dates back to Medieval times, is the first element of the traditional English Coronation Rite. It affirms and acknowledges that The King is the one whom the congregation ‘recognise’ as Head of State.

The King is then presented with the Bible, the church's first gift to the monarch.

The Oath

During the signing of the Oath, the Choir will sing William Byrd's anthem 'Prevent Us, O Lord'.

The King’s Prayer

The King says this prayer, which has been specially composed for His Majesty to pray alone in response to the promises he has made. The prayer reflects themes of loving service. It is inspired by biblical language (Galatians 5) and by the much-loved hymn ‘I vow to thee my country’.

The Church of England says: 'This is possibly the first time in our history that such a personal prayer has been voiced so publicly by the Sovereign.'

Gloria in excelsis

Byrd's Mass for Four Voices, 'Gloria in excelsis', will then be performed.

Collect prayer

Next, the Archbishop of Canterbury will lead a special prayer, inspired by the hymn 'Lord, Enthroned in Heavenly Splendour'.

The Epistle

The Prime Minister, The Rt Hon. Rishi Sunak, MP, will read from Colossians 1: 9-17.

Sung Alleluia

The second of the 12 special Coronation commissions, is a setting of Psalm 47:1-2, by composer Debbie Wiseman (who has scored films and TV programmes including Wilde, Tom's Midnight Garden, Wolf Hall, Judge John Deed, and The Inspector Lynley Mysteries).

Reading

Chaoter 4, verses 16 to 21 from the Gospel of St Luke will be read by The Rt Revd & Rt Hon. Dame Sarah Mullally, DBE, Dean of HM Chapels Royal.

Sung Alleluia

We continue with the second part of Debbie Wiseman's commission: a setting of Psalm 47, verses 6-7.

Sermon

This will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Veni Creator Plainsong, mode VIII

The hymn ‘Veni Creator Spiritus ‘(Come Creator Spirit) will be performed in the traditional languages of the four nations (English, Welsh, Scots Gaelic and (Irish Gaelic) that make up the United Kingdom.

Thanksgiving for the Holy Oil

The Archbishop of Canterbury is presented with the coronation oil, by The Most Reverend Dr Hosam Naoum, The Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem.

Traditionally, that oil also contained substances such as musk from deer and civets, plus ambergris from sperm whales. But in line with modern concerns about animal cruelty, the oil used to anoint Charles III at his coronation on May 6 is free of animal products, meaning the new recipe doesn’t contain ambergris.

The Anointing

As the King is anointed, Handel's famous coronation anthem ' Zadok the Priest' will be performed.

Did you know Zadok the Priest was first performed at George II's coronation in 1727?

The Presentation of Regalia

The king is presented with the symbols of royalty beginning with The Spurs, followed by the sword.

Then - in honour of his late father Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was born a Prince of Greece - a Greek Orthodox choir will perform Psalm 72 (Psalm 71 in the Greek Septuagint Psalter) during the Exchange of Swords.

The King will then be presented with the Armills, the Robe and Stole Royal, the Orb, the Ring, the Glove, and the Sceptre and Rod.

The Crowning

This hugely symbolic moment will be accompanied by Richard Strauss's Wiener Philharmoniker Fanfare. During this, the Westminster Abbey bells will ring for two minutes.

This is followed by a Gun Salute.

The Blessing

The Blessing will be carried out by the Archbishop of York, the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Thyateira & Great Britain, the Moderator of The Free Churches, the Secretary General of Churches Together in England, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Anthem

Thomas Weelkes's coronation anthem 'O Lord, grant the king a long life' is performed.

Enthroning

The King is set on the throne

Homage

The Church of England, HRH The Prince of Wales, and the congregation give homage to the King.

Anthem

We will then hear a performance of Sir Henry Walford Davies's anthem Confortare, composed for the coronation of Charles III's grandfather George VI in 1937.

The Coronation of the Queen

At this point, the Queen is crowned and enthroned. At the same time, Andrew Lloyd Webber's new anthem 'Make a Joyful Noise' - which was inspired by the words of Psalm 98 - will be performed.

Offertory Hymn

The congregation will sing the hymn 'Christ is made the sure foundation'. The music to the hymn is by Henry Purcell: it is the final section of his anthem ‘O God thou art my God’.

Prayer over the Gifts

The Archbishop of Canterbury recites a prayer over the bread and wine.

The Eucharistic Prayer

Roxanna Panufnik's especially composed setting of Sanctus - the fourth movement of the traditional Mass - will be performed during the Eucharistic Prayer and the giving of the bread and wine.

The Lord’s Prayer

Agnus Dei

We now hear a new setting of Agnus Dei, a liturgical chant from the traditional Mass, in a new setting by Anglo-American composer Tarik O’Regan.

Prayer after Communion

The Final Blessing

Sung Amen

Following the Final Blessing, we will hear the Sung Amen by the 16th/17th-century English composer Orlando Gibbons.

Hymn

The congregation will sing the hymn 'Praise, my soul, the King of heaven'.

Anthem

The next item on the Order of Service is William Boyce's coronation anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice in thy Strength'. Inspired by the words from Psalm 21, it was originally composed for the Coronation of George III in 1761.

Te Deum

Te Deum, an ancient hymn that dates back to the fourth century, has always been part of the Coronation Rite, and this version was composed by Sir William Walton for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

The King’s Outward Procession

The King leaves the Abbey to Elgar's Pomp & Circumstance March No. 4 (arranged by Iain Farrington) and Parry's March from The Birds (arranged by John Rutter).