How do you get tickets to the BBC Proms?

The BBC Proms take place at the Royal Albert Hall and various locations across London every year, beginning with the First Night of the Proms in July and with concerts every day until the Last Night of the Proms in September.

How to buy tickets

A full Proms schedule will be available here, where you can also buy tickets in advance online.

Season and Weekend Promming passes usually go on sale in May.

You can also order tickets over the phone by calling the Box Office on +44 (0)20 7070 4441 or +44 (0)20 7589 8212 (international).

Promming

If you fancy a slightly different Proms experience, you could join the Prommers and queue for £6 tickets on the door. It’s recommended that you get there from 5pm to ensure you get a queueing ticket (although you may need to go earlier for very popular concerts).

If you’re an avid Prommer and want to buy your tickets in bulk, you may find that a weekend or season pass is better value.

The Last Night of the Proms

The Last Night of the Proms is a slightly different affair, owing to its huge demand. For Prommers, an early rise is on the cards. The stewards allow you to leave the queue for 30-minute intervals, and they will explain the specific Promming protocol to all queue members on the day.

If you have attended at least five other Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, you can enter the ballot to buy a maximum of two tickets for the Last Night. You can find out more about the Five-Concert Ballot here.

There is also an open ballot for the Last Night of the Proms, in which 200 seats are available. The ballot opens closes on Thursday 4 July. Apply here.

The Last Night of the Proms extends beyond the Albert Hall, with celebrations also taking place in London’s Hyde Park, as well as venues across the rest of the UK, in what is known as ‘Proms in the Park‘. As well as the Prom being streamed live from the Albert Hall, there will be performances from artists and ensembles.

How to watch and listen to the BBC Proms at home

Every Prom is broadcast live on BBC Radio 3, and some will be televised on Sundays and Fridays on BBC Four and Proms Extra on BBC Two.