Inspired by the hymn '"Lo! He cometh, countless Trumpets' Charles Wesley wrote 'Lo he Comes With Clouds Descending' in 1758. It is usually sung during Advent to the tune Helmsley, first published in 1763.

Charles Wesley also wrote the carols 'Come Thou Long Expected Jesus' and 'Hark the Herald Angels Sing'

'Lo he Comes With Clouds Descending' lyrics

Lo! He comes with clouds descending,

once for ev'ry sinner slain;

thousand, thousand saints attending

swell the triumph of his train:

Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia!

Christ reveals his endless reign.

Ev'ry eye shall now behold him

robed in glorious majesty;

those who set at naught and sold him,

pierced and nailed him to the tree,

deeply wailing, deeply wailing, deeply wailing,

shall their true Messiah see.

Those dear tokens of his passion

still his dazzling body bears,

cause of endless exultation

to his ransomed worshipers.

With what rapture, with what rapture, with what rapture,

gaze we on those glorious scars!

Yea, amen, let all adore thee

high on thine eternal throne;

Savior, take the pow'r and glory,

claim the kingdom as thine own.

Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia!

Thou shalt reign, and thou alone!

