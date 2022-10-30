'Come Thou Long Expected Jesus' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to Charles Wesley's carol 'Come Thou Long Expected Jesus'
Who wrote the hymn 'Come Thou Long Expected Jesus'?
Hymn writer extraordinaire Charles Wesley wrote the Advent hymn and Christmas carol 'Come Thou Long Expected Jesus' in in 1744. He was inspired by Haggai 2:7 and a popular 18th century hymn, which contained the line 'Born Your people to deliver, born a child and yet a King, born to reign in us forever, now Your gracious kingdom bring'.
'Come Thou Long Expected Jesus' lyrics
Come, thou long expected Jesus,
born to set thy people free;
from our fears and sins release us,
let us find our rest in thee.
Israel's strength and consolation,
hope of all the earth thou art;
dear desire of every nation,
joy of every longing heart.
Born thy people to deliver,
born a child and yet a King,
born to reign in us forever,
now thy gracious kingdom bring.
By thine own eternal spirit
rule in all our hearts alone;
by thine all sufficient merit,
raise us to thy glorious throne
More Christmas carol and song lyrics
Find more lyrics to your favourite Christmas carols here
Main image: Getty Images