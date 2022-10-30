Who wrote the hymn 'Come Thou Long Expected Jesus'?

Hymn writer extraordinaire Charles Wesley wrote the Advent hymn and Christmas carol 'Come Thou Long Expected Jesus' in in 1744. He was inspired by Haggai 2:7 and a popular 18th century hymn, which contained the line 'Born Your people to deliver, born a child and yet a King, born to reign in us forever, now Your gracious kingdom bring'.

Advertisement

'Come Thou Long Expected Jesus' lyrics

Come, thou long expected Jesus,

born to set thy people free;

from our fears and sins release us,

let us find our rest in thee.

Israel's strength and consolation,

hope of all the earth thou art;

dear desire of every nation,

joy of every longing heart.

Born thy people to deliver,

born a child and yet a King,

born to reign in us forever,

now thy gracious kingdom bring.

By thine own eternal spirit

rule in all our hearts alone;

by thine all sufficient merit,

raise us to thy glorious throne

Find more lyrics to your favourite Christmas carols here

Advertisement

Main image: Getty Images