Is 'Myfanwy' one of the greatest love songs of all time? It is certainly one of Wales's most famous songs.

The lyrics were written by Richard Davies (1833 – 1877), while the melody was composed by Welsh composer Joseph Parry 1841 – 1903) and it was first published in 1875.

Was there a real Myfanwy?

Could the the song have been inspired by Parry's unrequited love of a certain Myfanwy Llwyellyn, who emigrated to America? Or perhaps Richard Davies was inspired by the 14th Century love story of Myfanwy Fychan of Castell Dinas Brân and the poet Hywel ab Einio? We will never know for sure...

It has been sung and recorded by many famous Welsh singers including Bryn Terfel, Cerys Mathews, Rhydian Roberts, Ryan Davies and Wynne Evans

Myfanwy lyrics

'Myfanwy lyrics' in English

Why so the anger, Oh Myfanwy,

That fill your dark eyes

Your gentle cheeks, Oh Myfanwy,

No longer blush beholding me?

Where now the smile upon your lips

That lit my foolish faithful love?

Where now the sound of your sweet words,

That drew my heart to follow you?

What was it that I did, Oh Myfanwy,

To deserve the frown of your beautiful cheeks?

Was it a game for you, Oh Myfanwy,

This poet's golden flame of love?

You belong to me, through true promise,

Too much to keep your word to me?

I'l never seek your hand, Myfanwy,

Unless I have your heart with it.

Myfanwy, may your life entirely be

Beneath the midday sun's bright glow,

And may a blushing rose of health

Dance on your cheek a hundred years.

I forget all your words of promise

You made to someone, my pretty girl

So give me your hand, my sweet Myfanwy,

For no more but to say "farewell".

Myfanwy lyrics in Welsh

Paham mae dicter, O Myfanwy,

Yn llenwi'th lygaid duon di?

A'th ruddiau tirion, O Myfanwy,

Heb wrido wrth fy ngweled i?

Pa le mae'r wên oedd ar dy wefus

Fu'n cynnau 'nghariad ffyddlon ffôl?

Pa le mae sain dy eiriau melys,

Fu'n denu'n nghalon ar dy ôl

Pa beth a wneuthum, O Myfanwy

I haeddu gwg dy ddwyrudd hardd?

Ai chwarae oeddit, O Myfanwy

Â thanau euraidd serch dy fardd?

Wyt eiddo im drwy gywir amod

Ai gormod cadw'th air i mi?

Ni cheisiaf fyth mo'th law, Myfanwy,

Heb gael dy galon gyda hi.

Myfanwy boed yr holl o'th fywyd

Dan heulwen ddisglair canol dydd.

A boed i rosyn gwridog iechyd

I ddawnsio ganmlwydd ar dy rudd.

Anghofia'r oll o'th addewidion

A wneist i rywun, 'ngeneth ddel,

A dyro'th law, Myfanwy dirion

I ddim ond dweud y gair "Ffarwél".

Main image © Getty Images