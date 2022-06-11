'O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing' was one of many hymns Charles Wesley wrote. He wrote the hymn in 1739, a year after a severe bout pleurisy tested his faith. His faith was restored when a group of Christians started to care for him, helping to restore him back to full health.

Initially the hymn started life as a 18-stanza poem, beginning with the opening lines 'Glory to God, and praise, and love', however today it is known by the opening line of Wesley's seventh stanza and it is a much shorter hymn

Charles Wesley also wrote 'Love Divine, All Loves Excelling', Rejoice, the Lord is King, 'Lo! He Comes With Clouds Descending' and 'Hark The Herald Angels Sing' - one of the best Christmas carols ever.

What are the lyrics to 'O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing'?

O for a thousand tongues to sing

my great Redeemer's praise,

the glories of my God and King,

the triumphs of his grace!

My gracious Master and my God,

assist me to proclaim,

to spread thro' all the earth abroad

the honors of your name.

Jesus! the name that charms our fears,

that bids our sorrows cease,

'tis music in the sinner's ears,

'tis life and health and peace.

He breaks the power of cancelled sin,

he sets the prisoner free;

his blood can make the foulest clean;

his blood availed for me.

To God all glory, praise, and love

be now and ever given

by saints below and saints above,

the Church in earth and heaven.