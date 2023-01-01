Can you imagine the nursery rhyme 'Old MacDonald Had a Farm' in an opera? No neither can we but it is thought this is how the song originated.

It is believed Thomas d'Urfey wrote a similar version for his opera The Kingdom of the Birds or Wonders of the Sun in 1706, which has evolved into the song we all love today. However it is unknown whether he adapted it from an existing song or wrote it from scratch.

And what's more you can add more and more verses as you think of more animals

'Old MacDonald Had a Farm' lyrics

Old MacDonald had a farmEe i ee i oAnd on his farm he had some cowsEe i ee i ohWith a moo-moo hereAnd a moo-moo thereHere a moo, there a mooEverywhere a moo-mooOld MacDonald had a farmEe i ee i oOld MacDonald had a farmEe i ee i oAnd on his farm he had some chicksEe i ee i oWith a cluck-cluck hereAnd a cluck-cluck thereHere a cluck, there a cluckEverywhere a cluck-cluckOld MacDonald had a farmEe i ee i oOld MacDonald had a farmEe i ee i oAnd on his farm he had some pigsEe i ee i oWith an oink-oink hereAnd an oink-oink thereHere an oink, there an oinkEverywhere an oink-oinkOld MacDonald had a farmEe i ee i o

