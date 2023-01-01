'Old MacDonald Had a Farm' lyrics
We all grew up singing the song about the farmer and all his animals but do you know all the lyrics to 'Old MacDonald Had a Farm'
Can you imagine the nursery rhyme 'Old MacDonald Had a Farm' in an opera? No neither can we but it is thought this is how the song originated.
It is believed Thomas d'Urfey wrote a similar version for his opera The Kingdom of the Birds or Wonders of the Sun in 1706, which has evolved into the song we all love today. However it is unknown whether he adapted it from an existing song or wrote it from scratch.
And what's more you can add more and more verses as you think of more animals
Old MacDonald had a farm
Ee i ee i o
And on his farm he had some cows
Ee i ee i oh
With a moo-moo here
And a moo-moo there
Here a moo, there a moo
Everywhere a moo-moo
Old MacDonald had a farm
Ee i ee i o
Old MacDonald had a farm
Ee i ee i o
And on his farm he had some chicks
Ee i ee i o
With a cluck-cluck here
And a cluck-cluck there
Here a cluck, there a cluck
Everywhere a cluck-cluck
Old MacDonald had a farm
Ee i ee i o
Old MacDonald had a farm
Ee i ee i o
And on his farm he had some pigs
Ee i ee i o
With an oink-oink here
And an oink-oink there
Here an oink, there an oink
Everywhere an oink-oink
Old MacDonald had a farm
Ee i ee i o
Main image © Getty Images