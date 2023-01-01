Can you imagine the nursery rhyme 'Old MacDonald Had a Farm' in an opera? No neither can we but it is thought this is how the song originated.

Advertisement

It is believed Thomas d'Urfey wrote a similar version for his opera The Kingdom of the Birds or Wonders of the Sun in 1706, which has evolved into the song we all love today. However it is unknown whether he adapted it from an existing song or wrote it from scratch.

And what's more you can add more and more verses as you think of more animals

'Old MacDonald Had a Farm' lyrics

Old MacDonald had a farm

Ee i ee i o

And on his farm he had some cows

Ee i ee i oh

With a moo-moo here

And a moo-moo there

Here a moo, there a moo

Everywhere a moo-moo

Old MacDonald had a farm

Ee i ee i o

Old MacDonald had a farm

Ee i ee i o

And on his farm he had some chicks

Ee i ee i o

With a cluck-cluck here

And a cluck-cluck there

Here a cluck, there a cluck

Everywhere a cluck-cluck

Old MacDonald had a farm

Ee i ee i o

Old MacDonald had a farm

Ee i ee i o

And on his farm he had some pigs

Ee i ee i o

With an oink-oink here

And an oink-oink there

Here an oink, there an oink

Everywhere an oink-oink

Old MacDonald had a farm

Ee i ee i o

Advertisement

Main image © Getty Images