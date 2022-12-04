Who doesn't love singing 'Row row row your boat'? The popular song conjures up images of rowing a boat along an idyllic bubbling stream on a lazy summer day. It is often sung as a round by children

It is unknown who wrote the popular children's nursery rhyme 'Row row row your boat' but it first came to light in an 1852 American book by

Did you know the nursery rhyme he nursery rhyme has appeared in several Hollywood films, including Star Trek V, Eternal and Sunshine of the Spotless Mind?

Fans of the song included Bing Cosby who included the song in a medley on his album 101 Gang Songs and sung it with his family during his concert at the London Palladium in 1976.

'Row row row your boat' original lyrics

Row, row, row your boat

Gently down the stream

Merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily

Life is but a dream

Alternative lyrics of the rhyme

Row, row, row your boat,

Underneath the stream.

Ha-ha, fooled you!

I'm a submarine.

Row, row, row your boat,

Gently to the shore.

If you see a lion,

Don’t forget to roar.

Row, row, row your boat,

Gently around the bath.

If you see a large giraffe,

Don’t forget to laugh.

Row, row, row your boat,

Gently down the river.

If you see a polar bear,

Don’t forget to shiver.