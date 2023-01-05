Old Mother Hubbard' owes her existence to to Sarah Catherine Martin (1768–1826). The story goes that she was inspired by her sister's housekeeper on a visit to Devon and entertained visitors with a comic rhyme.

Advertisement

In 1805 she published it as The Comic Adventures of Old Mother Hubbard and her Dog.

What is a nursery rhyme?

10 darkest nursery rhymes

'Old Mother Hubbard' lyrics

Old Mother Hubbard
Went to the Cupboard,
To give the poor Dog a bone;
When she came there,
The Cupboard was bare,
And so the poor Dog had none.

She went to the Baker’s
To buy him some Bread;
When she came back
The Dog was dead!

She went to the Undertaker’s
To buy him a coffin;
When she came back
The Dog was laughing.

Famous nursery rhyme lyrics

Advertisement

Main image: © Sarah Catherine Martin, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Authors

BBC Music Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save when you subscribe today!

Just £4.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!

Subscribe today!
Advertisement