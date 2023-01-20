The nursery rhyme 'A-tisket a-tasket' dates back the the late 19th century, and was initially a singing game. It was made famous by famous jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald who tweaked the original lyrics slightly.

Advertisement

Ella Fitzgerald is one of the greatest female jazz musicians of all time

Advertisement

'A Tisket A Tasket' Lyrics

A-tisket a-tasket

A green and yellow basket

I wrote a letter to my friend

And on the way I dropped it,

I dropped it, I dropped it,

And on the way I dropped it.

A little boy he picked it up

And put it in his pocket.