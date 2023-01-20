'A Tisket A Tasket' Lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the nursery rhyme 'A Tisket A Tasket'
Published: January 20, 2023 at 11:32 am
The nursery rhyme 'A-tisket a-tasket' dates back the the late 19th century, and was initially a singing game. It was made famous by famous jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald who tweaked the original lyrics slightly.
Ella Fitzgerald is one of the greatest female jazz musicians of all time
A-tisket a-tasket
A green and yellow basket
I wrote a letter to my friend
And on the way I dropped it,
I dropped it, I dropped it,
And on the way I dropped it.
A little boy he picked it up
And put it in his pocket.
