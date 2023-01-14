It is thought the nursery rhyme 'Polly put the kettle on' dates back to the late 18th century or early 19th. There was a version with a Molly published in 1803, while there was a version about a Polly published in Dublin between 1790-1810

Did you know Charles dickens mentioned the nursery rhyme in Barnaby Rudge (1841)

'Polly put the kettle on' lyrics

Polly put the kettle on,

Polly put the kettle on,

Polly put the kettle on,

We'll all have tea.

Sukey take it off again,

Sukey take it off again,

Sukey take it off again,

They've all gone away

Illustration by Kate Greenaway Culture Club/Getty Images)