It's amazing how a rhyme about a baby falling catches on and becomes the go-to lullaby for singing your baby to sleep but there you are!

The lullaby 'Rock-a-bye Baby' dates back to the 18th century and was first published in Mother Goose's Melody in 1765.

We named 'Rock-a-bye Baby one of the darkest nursery rhymes of all time

Rock a bye baby lyrics

Rock a bye baby on the tree top,

When the wind blows the cradle will rock,

When the bough breaks the cradle will fall,

And down will come baby, cradle and all.

Main image © Kate Greenaway, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons