It is thought the nursery rhyme 'Little Jack Horner' dates back to the 18th century. The first time it appears in print is in Henry Carey's 1725 satire 'Namby Pamby' - although the lyrics differ slightly.

Advertisement

Who was Jack Horner?

There is thought that the rhyme was inspired by - and written in satire as a response to - the dishonest actions of Thomas Horner in the Tudor period.

'Little Jack Horner' lyrics

Little Jack Horner

Sat in the corner,

Eating his Christmas pie;

He put in his thumb,

And pulled out a plum,

And said, "What a good boy am I!"

Advertisement

Main image: Illustration of Little Jack Horner by William Wallace Denslow/Creative Commons