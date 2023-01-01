'Little Jack Horner' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the popular nursery rhyme 'Little Jack Horner'
Published: January 1, 2023 at 5:37 pm
It is thought the nursery rhyme 'Little Jack Horner' dates back to the 18th century. The first time it appears in print is in Henry Carey's 1725 satire 'Namby Pamby' - although the lyrics differ slightly.
Advertisement
Who was Jack Horner?
There is thought that the rhyme was inspired by - and written in satire as a response to - the dishonest actions of Thomas Horner in the Tudor period.
'Little Jack Horner' lyrics
Little Jack Horner
Sat in the corner,
Eating his Christmas pie;
He put in his thumb,
And pulled out a plum,
And said, "What a good boy am I!"
Advertisement
Main image: Illustration of Little Jack Horner by William Wallace Denslow/Creative Commons
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement