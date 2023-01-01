'Goosey Goosey Gander' lyrics
Did you know the nursery rhyme 'Goosey Goosey Gander' dates back to at least the late 18th century? Here are its lyrics
The first recorded version of the nursery rhyme 'Goosey Goosey Gander dates back to 1784 when it was published in Gammer Gurton's Garland or The Nursery Parnassus, however its origins could go back much further.
There are those who believe the rhyme refers to priests holes, hiding places for catholic priests during the reformation and reigns of King Henry VIII, his children Edward, Queen Elizabeth and, later, under Oliver Cromwell, as when priests were found they were throw down the stairs
'Goosey goosey gander' lyrics
Goosey goosey gander,
Whither shall I wander?
Upstairs and downstairs
And in my lady's chamber.
There I met an old man
Who wouldn't say his prayers,
So I took him by his left leg
And threw him down the stairs
Illustration by Beatrix Potter/Creative Commons