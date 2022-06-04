Three blind mice lyrics

Who wrote the nursery rhyme 'Three blind mice'?

It is believed Thomas Ravenscroft wrote the nursery rhyme 'Three blind mice' in the early part of the 17th century and it was first published in this 1609 book Deuteromelia or The Seconde part of Musicks melodie.

Has the rhyme ever been used in classical music?

Yes it has! Composer Joseph Holbrooke based his Symphonic Variations, opus 37, on it, while Haydn used its theme in the Finale (4th Mvt) of his Symphony 83. And it's been in popular culture too, as a version of the song appeared in the film first James Bond film, Dr No

What are the lyrics to 'Three blind mice'?

Three blind mice. Three blind mice.

See how they run. See how they run.

They all ran after the farmer's wife,

Who cut off their tails with a carving knife,

Did you ever see such a sight in your life,

As three blind mice

