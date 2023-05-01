There's nothing to beat the atmosphere of the Last Night of the Proms when Rule Britannia is sung. Even the most unmusical among us can't resist bursting into song and belting the lyrics out loudly.

Originating in the 1740s 'Rule, Britannia!' was written by Scottish poet James Thomson, and was set to music by Thomas Augustine Arne, who also composed the music for the song 'A-Hunting We Will Go'.

It soon captured the imagination of a nation who was rapidly expanding its empire and was very much of its time, however in recent times it has come under fire from those concerned about its links to colonialism and slavery.

In September 2020, the BBC even announced that it would not have it sung at the The Last Night of the Proms. But the result was a backlash that even involved members of parliament, with then-Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden saying: ‘Confident, forward-looking nations don’t erase their history, they add to it.’

The BBC later reversed its decision, saying its original plan was inspired by Covid-19 restrictions. The song is an institution.

'Rule, Britannia' lyrics

Rule, Britannia! Britannia, rule the waves!

Britons never, never, never will be slaves.

When Britain first, at heaven's command,

Arose from out the azure main,

This was the charter of the land,

And Guardian Angels sang this strain:

(Chorus)

The nations not so blest as thee

Must, in their turn, to tyrants fall,

While thou shalt flourish great and free:

The dread and envy of them all.

(Chorus)

Still more majestic shalt thou rise,

More dreadful from each foreign stroke,

As the loud blast that tears the skies

Serves but to root thy native oak.

(Chorus)

Thee haughty tyrants ne'er shall tame;

All their attempts to bend thee down

Will but arouse thy generous flame,

But work their woe and thy renown.

(Chorus)

To thee belongs the rural reign;

Thy cities shall with commerce shine;

All thine shall be the subject main,

And every shore it circles, thine.

(Chorus)

The Muses, still with freedom found,

Shall to thy happy coasts repair.

Blest isle! with matchless beauty crowned,

And manly hearts to guard the fair.

(Chorus)

Rule, Britannia! Britannia, rule the waves!

Britons never, never, never will be slaves.