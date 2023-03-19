'Oh Shenandoah' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the American folk song 'Oh Shenandoah'
Believed to have been inspired by American and Canadian voyageurs or fur traders travelling down the Missouri River in canoes the American folk song 'Oh Shenandoah' dates back to the early 19th century.
The song is about one such trader who falls in love with a native American woman
It was also adopted by sailors and became a sea shanty
Oh Shenandoah,
I long to see you,
Away, you rolling river.
Oh Shenandoah,
I long to see you,
Way, we're bound away
Across the wide Missouri.
Oh Shenandoah,
I love your daughter,
Away, you rolling river.
For her I'd cross
Your roaming waters,
Way, we're bound away
Across the wide Missouri.
'Tis seven years
since last I've seen you,
Away, you rolling river.
'Tis seven years
since last I've seen you,
Way, we're bound away
Across the wide Missouri
Oh Shenandoah,
I long to hear you,
And hear your rolling river.
Oh Shenandoah,
I long to hear you,
Way, we're bound away
Across the wide Missouri.
Oh Shenandoah,
I long to hear you,
Far away, you rolling river.
Oh Shenandoah,
Just to be near you,
Far away, far away.
Across the wide Missouri.