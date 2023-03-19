Believed to have been inspired by American and Canadian voyageurs or fur traders travelling down the Missouri River in canoes the American folk song 'Oh Shenandoah' dates back to the early 19th century.

Advertisement

The song is about one such trader who falls in love with a native American woman

It was also adopted by sailors and became a sea shanty

'Oh Shenandoah' lyrics

Oh Shenandoah,

I long to see you,

Away, you rolling river.

Oh Shenandoah,

I long to see you,

Way, we're bound away

Across the wide Missouri.

Oh Shenandoah,

I love your daughter,

Away, you rolling river.

For her I'd cross

Your roaming waters,

Way, we're bound away

Across the wide Missouri.

'Tis seven years

since last I've seen you,

Away, you rolling river.

'Tis seven years

since last I've seen you,

Way, we're bound away

Across the wide Missouri

Oh Shenandoah,

I long to hear you,

And hear your rolling river.

Oh Shenandoah,

I long to hear you,

Way, we're bound away

Across the wide Missouri.

Advertisement

Oh Shenandoah,

I long to hear you,

Far away, you rolling river.

Oh Shenandoah,

Just to be near you,

Far away, far away.

Across the wide Missouri.