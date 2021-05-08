Sanditon: who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

Despite being officially cancelled after its first series by ITV in December 2019, Sanditon will be returning for a subsequent second and third series later this year.

After the first series in 2019, ITV released a statement saying ‘unfortunately we just didn’t get the audience that would make [an additional series] possible for us’, but a fan campaign was subsequently launched – with almost 90,000 signatures. Sanditon was then broadcast in the US in 2020 to a great reception, which has led to the announcement of two more seasons.

Earlier this year, BritBox announced that they were seeing a rise in viewers seeking period dramas following the success of Bridgerton on Netflix.

Sanditon is returning for a second and third series, arriving first on BritBox before later being broadcast on ITV.

Who wrote the soundtrack to Sanditon?

Sanditon‘s soundtrack was written by Ruth Barrett, who was also behind the music to BBC One’s recent police thriller Bloodlands, as well as other historical dramas including The Durrells and Victoria.

It has not been announced whether Barrett will be returning to score the second and third series of the programme.

Find out more about Barrett’s score for Bloodlands here.

Many of the previous programmes Barrett has worked on are available to view now online internationally.

Where can you stream the soundtrack for Sanditon online?

The soundtrack for the first season of Sanditon is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

What novel is Sanditon based on?

Sanditon is based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel of the same name. It was originally titled The Brothers.

She completed eleven chapters before ceasing writing in 1817, due to illness. She later died in July of that year.

The series ended on a cliffhanger with protagonists Charlotte and Sidney saying goodbye to one another with an uncertain future ahead. The resolution of this event will be explored in the next two series.

Where is Sanditon filmed?

Filming is expected to begin later this year in and around Bristol. Much of it is filmed in the village of Brean, between Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset. Dyrham Park near Bath is used as the location for Sanditon House.

When will season 2 of Sanditon be released?

There is no official release date for the second and third series of Sanditon, but filming is believed to start later this year in and around Bristol and the southwest.

Where can you watch season 1 of Sanditon online?

The first series of Sanditon is available on Amazon Prime via PBS Masterpiece. Watch with seven-day free trial; $5.99 per month after trial

Season one of Sanditon is also available on Britbox. Subscriptions to BritBox start at £5.99 after a seven-day free trial

Where can you watch seasons 2 and 3 of Sanditon?

Sanditon will be released first on BritBox, before later being broadcast on ITV to UK viewers.

