The hymn 'Savior, like a shepherd lead us' was written by hymn writer Dorothy A. Thrupp in 1836 especially for children. It was set to music by composer William Bradbury. The hymn is often sung at Christmas time.

Advertisement

'Savior, like a shepherd lead us' lyrics

Savior, like a shepherd lead us,

Much we need Thy tender care;

In Thy pleasant pastures feed us,

For our use Thy folds prepare:

Blessèd Jesus, blessèd Jesus,

Thou hast bought us, Thine we are;

Blessèd Jesus, blessèd Jesus,

Thou hast bought us, Thine we are.

2 We are Thine, do Thou befriend us,

Be the guardian of our way;

Keep Thy flock, from sin defend us,

Seek us when we go astray:

Blessèd Jesus, blessèd Jesus,

Hear, O hear us when we pray;

Blessèd Jesus, blessèd Jesus,

Hear, O hear us when we pray.

3 Thou hast promised to receive us,

Poor and sinful though we be;

Thou hast mercy to relieve us,

Grace to cleanse, and pow'r to free:

Blessèd Jesus, blessèd Jesus,

Early let us turn to Thee;

Blessèd Jesus, blessèd Jesus,

Early let us turn to Thee.

4 Early let us seek Thy favor,

Early let us do Thy will;

Blessed Lord and only Savior,

With Thy love our bosoms fill:

Blessèd Jesus, blessèd Jesus,

Thou hast loved us, love us still;

Blessèd Jesus, blessèd Jesus,

Thou hast loved us, love us still.

Find more lyrics to more famous hymns here

Advertisement

Top image: Getty Images