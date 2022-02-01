When was the hymn ‘The king of love my shepherd Is’ written?

The hymn ‘Lord is my Shepherd‘ is not the only hymn inspired by Psalm 23, for the powerful image the psalm conjures up of Jesus as a shepherd also inspired Anglican clergyman Henry Williams Baker to write the hymn ‘The king of love my shepherd Is’ in 1868.

The hymn is sung to a variety of different tunes, including Dominus Regit Me by John Bacchus Dykes, the traditional Irish tune St. Columba, “Ich dank’ dir schon’ by Michael Praetorius, and Remsen by Rees Thomas

‘The King of Love My Shepherd Is’ was famously sung at the funeral of Diana the Princess of Wales

What are the lyrics to ‘The king of love my Shepherd is’?

The King of love my shepherd is,

whose goodness faileth never.

I nothing lack if I am his,

and he is mine forever.

Where streams of living water flow,

my ransomed soul he leadeth;

and where the verdant pastures grow,

with food celestial feedeth.

Perverse and foolish, oft I strayed,

but yet in love he sought me;

and on his shoulder gently laid,

and home, rejoicing, brought me.

In death’s dark vale I fear no ill,

with thee, dear Lord, beside me;

thy rod and staff my comfort still,

thy cross before to guide me.

Thou spreadst a table in my sight;

thy unction grace bestoweth;

and oh, what transport of delight

from thy pure chalice floweth!

And so through all the length of days,

thy goodness faileth never;

Good Shepherd, may I sing thy praise

within thy house forever.