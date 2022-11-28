Gospel song writer Chas. H. Gabriel wrote 'Send the Light' in 1890, when he was music director at Grace Methodist Episcopal Church in San Francisco.

'Send the Light' was his first commercial song, and his most famous song.

Gabriel was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1982.

'Send the light' lyrics

There's a call comes ringing o'er the restless wave, "Send the light! Send the light"

There are souls to rescue, there are souls to save,

Send the light!

Send the light!

Chorus:

Send the light, the blessed gospel light;

Let it shine from shore to shore!

Send the light the blessed gospel light;

Let it shine forevermore!

We have heard the Macedonian call today,"Send the light! Send the light!"

And a golden off'ring at the cross we lay,

Send the light!

Send the light!

[Chorus]

Let us pray that grace may ev'rywhere abound, "Send the light! Send the light!"

And a Christ-like spirit ev'rywhere be found,

Send the light!

Send the light!

[Chorus]

Let us not grow weary in the work of love, "Send the light! Send the light!"

Let us gather jewels for a crown above,

Send the light!

Send the light!