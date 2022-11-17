Famous gospel hymn writer Johnson Oatman, Jr. wrote the hymn 'Higher Ground' in the last few years of the 19th century.

Advertisement

Johnson Oatman, Jr. wrote over 3,000 hymns during his lifetime including 'Count your blessings' and 'No, Not One'

'Higher Ground' lyrics

I’m pressing on the upward way,

New heights I’m gaining ev'ry day;

Still praying as I’m onward bound,

“Lord, plant my feet on higher ground.”

Chorus:

Lord, lift me up, and let me stand

By faith, on heaven’s tableland;

A higher plane than I have found,

Lord, plant my feet on higher ground.

My heart has no desire to stay

Where doubts arise and fears dismay;

Though some may dwell where these abound,

My prayer, my aim, is higher ground. [chorus]

I want to live above the world,

Though Satan’s darts at me are hurled;

For faith has caught a joyful sound,

The song of saints on higher ground. [chorus]

I want to scale the utmost height,

And catch a gleam of glory bright;

But still I’ll pray till heav’n I’ve found,

“Lord, lead me on to higher ground.” [chorus]

Advertisement

Main image: Getty Images