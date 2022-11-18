English preacher William W. Walford wrote the hymn 'Sweet hour of prayer' in 1845. Walford was blind and used to memorise parts of the Bible for his sermons on Sunday, and often wrote verse - of which 'Sweet hour of prayer' is his most famous.

'Sweet hour of prayer' lyrics

Sweet hour of prayer! sweet hour of prayer!

that calls me from a world of care,

and bids me at my Father's throne

make all my wants and wishes known.

In seasons of distress and grief,

my soul has often found relief,

and oft escaped the tempter's snare

by thy return, sweet hour of prayer!

Sweet hour of prayer! sweet hour of prayer!

the joys I feel, the bliss I share

of those whose anxious spirits burn

with strong desires for thy return!

With such I hasten to the place

where God my Savior shows his face,

and gladly take my station there,

and wait for thee, sweet hour of prayer!

Sweet hour of prayer! sweet hour of prayer!

thy wings shall my petition bear

to him whose truth and faithfulness

engage the waiting soul to bless.

And since he bids me seek his face,

believe his word, and trust his grace,

I'll cast on him my every care,

and wait for thee, sweet hour of prayer!

Main image: Getty Images