'Jesus paid it all' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the popular hymn 'Jesus paid it all'
Who wrote the hymn 'Jesus paid it all'?
Elvina M. Hall from Maryland wrote the hymn 'Jesus paid it all' in 1865, apparently during an extremely long pastoral prayer, and a continuous sermon one Sunday.
After the sermon she gave the lyrics to the pastor who incidentally had been given some new music the same week, which perfectly fitted 'Jesus paid it all'. The hymn 'Jesus paid it all' was born.
I hear the Savior say,
"Thy strength indeed is small,
Child of weakness, watch and pray,
Find in Me thine all in all."
Refrain:
Jesus paid it all,
All to Him I owe;
Sin had left a crimson stain,
He washed it white as snow.
Lord, now indeed I find
Thy pow'r and Thine alone,
Can change the leper's spots
And melt the heart of stone. [Refrain]
For nothing good have I
Where-by Thy grace to claim;
I'll wash my garments white
In the blood of Calv'ry's Lamb. [Refrain]
And when, before the throne,
I stand in Him complete,
"Jesus died my soul to save,"
My lips shall still repeat. [Refrain]