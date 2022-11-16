Who wrote the hymn 'Jesus paid it all'?

Elvina M. Hall from Maryland wrote the hymn 'Jesus paid it all' in 1865, apparently during an extremely long pastoral prayer, and a continuous sermon one Sunday.

Advertisement

After the sermon she gave the lyrics to the pastor who incidentally had been given some new music the same week, which perfectly fitted 'Jesus paid it all'. The hymn 'Jesus paid it all' was born.

'Jesus paid it all' lyrics

I hear the Savior say,

"Thy strength indeed is small,

Child of weakness, watch and pray,

Find in Me thine all in all."

Refrain:

Jesus paid it all,

All to Him I owe;

Sin had left a crimson stain,

He washed it white as snow.

Lord, now indeed I find

Thy pow'r and Thine alone,

Can change the leper's spots

And melt the heart of stone. [Refrain]

For nothing good have I

Where-by Thy grace to claim;

I'll wash my garments white

In the blood of Calv'ry's Lamb. [Refrain]

Advertisement

And when, before the throne,

I stand in Him complete,

"Jesus died my soul to save,"

My lips shall still repeat. [Refrain]