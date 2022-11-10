Clergyman John Samuel Bewley Monsell from Ireland wrote the hymn 'fight the good fight' in 1863 when he was around 52 years old.

Monsel was inspired by King James Bible's version of Paul's First Epistle to Timothy, Chapter 6, verse 12

"Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses."

It is sung to to William Boyd's tune Pentecost, which he composed in 1864.

'Fight the good fight' lyrics

Fight the good fight with all your might,

Christ is your strength and Christ your right.

Lay hold on life, and it shall be

your joy and crown eternally.

2 Run the straight race through God's good grace;

lift up your eyes, and seek his face.

Life with its way before us lies;

Christ is the path and Christ the prize.

3 Cast care aside, lean on your guide;

his boundless mercy will provide.

Lean, and the trusting soul shall prove

Christ is its life and Christ its love.

4 Faint not, nor fear, his arms are near;

he changes not, and you are dear.

Only believe, and you will see

that Christ is Lord eternally.