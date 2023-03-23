Who is Alis Huws?

Alis Huws is the current Royal Harpist and a freelance soloist, orchestral and chamber musician. As well as performing regularly in front of royalty she she has performed with many leading orchestras including London Philharmonic Orchestra, Welsh National Opera and the London Chamber Orchestra.

How old is Alis Huws?

Alis Huws was born on 2 April 1995.

Where did Alis Huws grow up?

A farmer's daughter, Alis grew up on a hill farm in rural Powys.

When did Alis Huws start playing the harp?

Alis Huws's mother first introduced her to the harp when she was a child and she then started learning the harp from Ieuan Jones, who as well as being an internationally acclaimed harpist, was also a family friend.

She continued her studies at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama with Caryl Thomas in Cardiff.

When did she become the royal harpist?

Alis took over from Anne Denholm in 2019 as the Official Harpist to the Prince of Wales, now King Charles III.

Is Alis Huws performing at King Charles III coronation?

Yes Alis Huws will be performing at King Charles III's coronation as part of the Coronation Orchestra, a bespoke collection of musicians drawn from orchestras of the former Prince of Wales’ Patronages. Charles has served as patron on various orchestras including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Philharmonia, and the English Chamber Orchestra, so we can expect musicians from these ensembles to appear at the Coronation.

Thrilled to share that I’ll be playing a small part in King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey later this year ???? pic.twitter.com/ZgR30iDEn4 — Alis Huws Harpist (@alishuwsharp) February 19, 2023

Will she be playing her own harp?

It is likely she will be playing the £150,000 gold leaf harp from Italian harp makers, Salvi Harps, which was presented to King Charles in 2006.