The forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III is set to be a wonderful spectacle in so many ways. Not least the music, of which there will be plenty. The former Prince Charles was a keen supporter of classical music:

What music will feature at the Coronation?

On the programme are twelve newly-commissioned pieces of music, showcasing composers from across the UK and the commonwealth.

These include a new Coronation Anthem by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and a Coronation March by Patrick Doyle. We will also hear a new work for solo organ embracing musical themes from countries across the Commonwealth by Iain Farrington.

Alongside these, there will also be new works by a range of contemporary British composers including Sarah Class, Nigel Hess, Paul Mealor, Tarik O'Regan, Roxanna Panufnik, Shirley J. Thompson, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams and Debbie Wiseman. The Coronation will feature, in total, 12 brand new works: six pieces for orchestra, five choral works and one instrumental work.

Elsewhere there will be more familiar coronation music by Edward Elgar, William Byrd and George Handel, as well as Greek orthodox music in memory of the King's father, Prince Philip.

Who will be in the Coronation Orchestra?

Formed especially for the ceremony, the Coronation Orchestra comprises a bespoke collection of musicians drawn from orchestras of the former Prince of Wales’ Patronages. So what does that mean?

Well, as we noted in our article on King Charles' musical patronages, the monarch has previously served as patron on various orchestras including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Philharmonia, and the English Cahmber Orchestra. So expect to see members of these ensembles lining up in the Coronation orchestra.

One member of the orchestra we can be sure of is Alis Huws, the official Royal Harpist. The Welsh harpist will be performing 'in recognition of The King’s long-standing and deeply held relationship and affiliation with Wales'. One of the liturgical sections of the ceremony will also be performed in Welsh.

Among the other organisations which Charles has served as patron are the three Monteverdi ensembles: the Monteverdi Choir, English Baroque Soloists and Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique. All three were founded by Sir John Eliot Gardiner, and the first two will both be performing at the pre-Coronation concert.

Who will conduct the Coronation Orchestra?

The conductor will be Antonio Pappano (pictured top), who, as we reported, takes over as the London Symphony Orchestra's chief conductor in September 2024.

