To reflect King Charles III long-standing support of Welsh culture, the the Welsh folk song Tros y Garreg ('Crossing the Stone') will be performed on the harp and strings at his coronation on May 6. The song will be played by the Coronation Orchestra and the Royal Harpist Alis Huws.

The song is believed to have been written by Welsh poet John Ceiriog Hughes, who also wrote 'Men of Harlech', and was translated into English by John Oxenford.

Tros y Garreg lyrics

Tros y gareg gamfa gu,

Eto'n hoyw ac yn hy',

Fy anwylaf Loerwen lanaf,

Dôf i'th weled yn dy dy.

Heb un anaf, clais na chlwyf,

Ar fy ffordd o'r rhyfel rwyf;

Cyfod babell ar y lôn,

Gwahodd yno wreng a ôn,

Gorfoleddus wlad sydd weddus

Pan ddaw Rhys i Ynys Môn.

Cafodd gormes farwol glwy,

Tudur yw ein brenin mwy,

Ffôl yw ceisio, neu ddyfeisio

Brenin arall meddent hwy.

Loerwen Lân fy aelwyd gu,

Ar fy nhaith rwyf i fy nhy;

Cwyd y Ddraig ar Graig-y-don,

Deffro delyn Cymru lon,

Gwyr y cennin, medd y brenin,

Gariodd iddo'r goron hon.

Crossing the Stone lyrics

Over the stone, the old gray stone,

Let me ponder here alone,

Through all weather we go together

Ancient stone, thou good old stone.

Of the many friends I've seen,

Thou the truest friend has been,

Some forget me, some have fled,

Some are false, and some are dead,

Changing never constant ever,

Still I find thee, dear old stone.

Standing here, thou silent stone,

What a world thou must have known!

Deeds of glory, lost to story,

Hast thou witness'd ancient stone.

Here beneath the grass, 'tis said,

Many warriors bones are laid,

Fighting for their land they fell,

None but thou can truly tell.

Secrets keeping, ever sleeping,

Dream'st thou of the past, old stone?