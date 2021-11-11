Who is Gareth Malone? All you need to know about the famous choirmaster

Who is Gareth Malone?

Gareth Malone is a one of the UK’s most famous and likeable choirmasters. You will probably recognise him from his television programme The Choir, which shows him teaching singing to those who have never sung before.

There have been four series of The Choir in total, including the series that created The Military Wives and the 2019 special Gareth Malone’s Christmas Concert, where he enlisted the help of staff and patients at Watford General Hospital.

In 2016, the series followed Gareth as he formed a choir of wounded ex-armed services personnel who went onto perform at the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, a games inspired and organised by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

He has also been on the BBC genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are, where he discovered he was not the only famous performer in the family.

Is there a Christmas special of The Choir in 2021?

Yes, but the exact date and time is still to be announced. This year he will pay tribute to NHS staff in Blackburn, one of the UK cities worst affected by Covid-19.

How did Gareth Malone became famous?

Gareth Malone came to the public’s attention in 2006-2007 when his TV series The Choir first hit our screens. It showed him teaching choral singing to the pupils at Northolt High School, many of whom were new to singing, let alone in a choir. It follows their trials, tribulations and celebrations as they became swept up in Gareth’s enthusiasm and expert tutelage.

Gareth was spotted as a potential presenter for the programme by talent scouts when he worked for the LSO St Luke’s youth choir and community choir following university.

Where did Gareth Malone study music?

Gareth Malone was born into a musical family, his parents met at a local Gilbert and Sullivan society. While Gareth was at Bournemouth School he sung with the Symphony Chorus of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO). After leaving school he studied drama at the University of East Anglia and was in the university choir. After graduation he went on to do a postgraduate vocal studies course at the Royal Academy of Music.

How old is Gareth Malone?

Gareth Malone was born on the 9 November 1975. He is of Irish descent and both his parents were musical.

Who is Gareth Malone’s wife?

Gareth Malone is married to Becky Malone, an English teacher.

How many children does Gareth Malone have?

Gareth Malone has three children.

Where does Gareth Malone live?

Gareth lives in North London.

