The Coronation Choir is a bespoke, 300-strong choir brought together especially to perform in front of King Charles at the Coronation Concert on 7 May.

The Coronation Choir's membership is drawn from a diverse range of backgrounds. Singers will include an all-deaf sign performance organisation and a traditional male voice choir from Caerphilly. They are joined by Yorkshire's only female South Asian choir, the London Fire Brigade, and a sea shanty troupe made up of RNLI volunteers based at Portishead near Bristol.

Your first chance to meet the choir, in fact, will be on 5 May, the day before the Coronation itself and two days before the Coronation Concert. That Friday will see a screening, on BBC, of Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir, a documentary about the ensemble's formation and rehearsals.

Celebrity coaches Amanda Holden, Motsi Mabuse and actress Rose Ayling-Ellis will join choirmaster Gareth Malone (pictured above) to prepare the choir for the Coronation Concert, which takes place at Windsor Castle on 7 May.