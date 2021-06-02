Who is Nubya Garcia?

Nubya Garcia is a British saxophonist, composer, DJ and bandleader making waves in the young London jazz scene. This year, she is making her BBC Proms debut at the Royal Albert Hall. Her music draws on influences from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean and is eclectic and has been remixed by several other DJs.

Advertisement

Garcia’s debut album, SOURCE, was released in 2020 to widespread critical acclaim.

She also hosts a monthly radio show on NTS in which she showcases her varied tastes in music, with choices spanning soul, contemporary jazz, reggae and dub.

In her NPR Tiny Desk live performance, she performs alongside one of her regular collaborators, keyboard player Joe Armon-Jones. Actor and rapper Riz Ahmed chose Garcia for his entry in British Vogue‘s list of twelve young creatives to look out for.

Nubya Garcia was born in Camden Town in London and began learning the saxophone aged 10, later joining the junior jazz programme at the Royal Academy of Music (one of the best music colleges and conservatoires in the world). She went on to study at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, specialising in Jazz Performance.

Her debut EP Nubya’s 5ive was released in 2017, with a second released the year after – in which she began experimenting with electronics and jazz.

Garcia has collaborated with other artists in the thriving young London jazz scene, including the Ezra Collective, Blue Lab Beats, Sons of Kemet and Moses Boyd.

How to listen to Nubya Garcia

You can buy Nubya Garcia’s debut album on CD and vinyl from the following outlets:

You can stream Nubya Garcia’s debut album on the following streaming platforms:

When is Nubya Garcia’s Prom?

Nubya Garcia is appearing at the BBC Proms on Wednesday 18 August at 7.30pm. Her concert will take place at the Royal Albert Hall and will be broadcast as part of this year’s BBC Proms coverage on BBC TV and iPlayer.

Find out more about all the Proms which will be available on BBC TV this year.

Advertisement

Read the full schedule for this year’s BBC Proms season here.