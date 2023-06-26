Who is Yuja Wang?

Yuja Wang is an acclaimed Chinese classical pianist. Perhaps best known for her fearless, theatrical style and dazzling interpretations of 20th-century piano works by the likes of Prokofiev, Rachmaninov and Scriabin, Wang has performed all around the world and has made many bestselling albums.

How old is Yuja Wang?

Wang was born on 10 February, 1987.

Where was she born?

Yuja Wang was born in Beijing, China.

What did her parents do?

Wang comes from a musical family. Her father, Wang Jianguo, is a percussionist, while her mother Zhai Jieming is a dancer.

When did Yuja Wang start learning the piano?

She began studying piano at the age of six. She went on to study at Beijing's Central Conservatory of Music and the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

At what age did Yuja Wang become famous?

Wang was performing concerts around the world by the age of 21. However, her road to fame began quite a time before that. She was just 11 when she took third prize in Germany's Ettlingen International Competition for Young Pianists in 1998. The next few years were fruitful: in 2001, Wang took part in the very first Sendai International Music Competition in Sendai, Japan, winning third prize in the piano section. She also took the special jury prize, awarded to the most distinguished finalist aged 20 or under.

Her earliest releases included, in 2009, a performance of Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3, accompanied by the Lucerne Festival Orchestra and their conductor, the great Claudio Abbado.

Where does Yuja Wang live?

She lives in New York City.

Yuja Wang: three great recordings

Fantasia

Works by Rachmaninov; Scarlatti; Gluck; Albéniz; Saint-Saëns/Liszt/Horowitz; Strauss/Cziffra; Chopin

DG 479 0052

From our review: 'Wang's aim [with these miniatures] is to ‘create a vignette of a memory, or a hope… like a haiku’. She has succeeded brilliantly. The lightness and flexibility of her touch takes the breath away, and her sound is at every moment transparently controlled, each piece displaying insight and affection.'

The Berlin Recital

Works by Ligeti, Prokofiev, Rachmaninov & Scriabin

DG 483 6280



From our review: 'highlights the poetry of a pianist we’ve more often seen in extrovert showcases like Prokofiev’s Third Piano Concerto. She knows how to give just enough space to a phrase while never losing sight of parallel lines.'

John Adams: Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes? etc

Yuja Wang (piano); LA Phil/Gustavo Dudamel

DG 483 8289

From our review: 'It’s the pianist as perfectly as her infamous bodycon dresses. Her flawless technique is ideally suited to the frequent high-octane, galloping passages…Packed full of ear-worms (the simple melody and its improvisatory-like variations in the third section are devastatingly catchy), this work lives up to its title.'

Pic: Julia Wesely

Chopin - Franck - Piazzolla

with Gautier Capuçon (cello)

Erato 9029539226

From our review: 'Despite his uniquely pianistic outlook, Chopin’s blending of a string instrument with piano [in his Cello Sonata] is unsurpassed in the repertoire, and the duo make the most of it.'

Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 3 / Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2

Simón Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela / Gustavo Dudamel

DG

Electrifying performances of two big, dramatic and technically challenging Russian piano concertos, with fine support from Gustavo Dudamel and his Venezuelan band.