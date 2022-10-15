Who wrote the hymn 'My hope is built on nothing less'?

Inspired by the Parable of the Wise and the Foolish Builders Edward Mote wrote the hymn 'My Hope Is Built on Nothing Less' in 1834

Edward Mote, was a pastor at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Horsham, West Sussex and during his lifetime wrote around 100 hymns, with this one being his most famous.

'My hope is built on nothing less' lyrics

My hope is built on nothing less

than Jesus' blood and righteousness;

I dare not trust the sweetest frame,

but wholly lean on Jesus' name.

Refrain:

On Christ, the solid Rock, I stand:

all other ground is sinking sand;

all other ground is sinking sand.

When darkness veils his lovely face,

I rest on his unchanging grace;

in every high and stormy gale,

my anchor holds within the veil. [Refrain]

His oath, his covenant, his blood,

support me in the whelming flood;

when all around my soul gives way,

he then is all my hope and stay. [Refrain]

When he shall come with trumpet sound,

O may I then in him be found:

dressed in his righteousness alone,

faultless to stand before the throne. [Refrain]