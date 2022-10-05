Who wrote the hymn 'We plough the fields and scatter'?

Originally called 'Wir pflügen und wir streuen' the hymn 'We plough the fields and scatter' was written by the German poet Matthias Claudius in 1782 for a dinner with a friend, after he was inspired by Psalm 144.

Advertisement

It was translated into English by Jane Montgomery Campbell in 1861.

Today it is a popular hymn for harvest festivals and the American festival of Thanksgiving

Did you know it appears in the musical Godspell, as the song, "All Good Gifts".

'We plough the fields and scatter' lyrics

We plow the fields and scatter

the good seed on the land,

but it is fed and watered

by God’s almighty hand.

God sends the snow in winter,

the warmth to swell the grain,

the breezes, and the sunshine,

and soft refreshing rain.

Refrain:

All good gifts around us are sent from heav’n above.

We thank you, God, we thank you, God, for all your love.

You only are the Maker

of all things near and far.

You paint the wayside flower,

you light the evening star.

The winds and waves obey you,

by you the birds are fed;

much more to us, your children,

you give our daily bread. [Refrain]

Advertisement

We thank you, then, Creator,

for all things bright and good,

the seed-time, and the harvest,

our life, our health, our food.

Accept the gifts we offer

for all your love imparts,

and what you most would welcome:

our humble, thankful hearts. [Refrain]