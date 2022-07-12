Mexican national anthem lyrics

When was the Mexican national anthem written and composed?

In 1853 the president of Mexico launched a competition to find a national anthem for Mexico. Poet Francisco González Bocanegra produced the winning poem 'Mexicans, at the cry of war' and it was formally recognised as Mexico's national anthem the following year. The music was composed by Jaime Nunó.

Normally a writer of love poems, Francisco González Bocanegra was inspired by historical Mexican military victories in the heat of battle.

An abridged version consisting of the chorus, first stanza and chorus is sung at sporting events such as the Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup.

What are the English lyrics to the Mexican national anthem?

Mexicans, at the cry of war,

assemble the steel and the bridle,

and the Earth trembles to its core

to the resounding roar of the cannon.

I

Encircle Oh Fatherland!, your temples with olives

the divine archangel of Peace,

for in heaven your eternal destiny

was written by the finger of God.

If, however, a foreign enemy would dare

to profane Your ground with their sole,

think, Oh beloved Fatherland!, that Heaven

has given a soldier in every son.

Chorus

V

War, war! with no mercy to any who shall try

to tarnish the coats of arms of the Fatherland!

War, war! The national banners

Shall be drenched in the waves of blood.

War, war! On the mountain, in the valley,

The cannons thunder in horrid unison

and the sonorous echoes resound

with bellows of Union! Liberty!

Chorus

VI

O, Fatherland, if however your children, defenseless

With their necks bent beneath the yoke,

May your fields be watered with blood,

May their footsteps be printed with blood.

And your temples, palaces and towers

Shall collapse with horrid clamor,

And your ruins continue on, whispering:

Of one thousand heroes, the Fatherland once was.

Chorus

X

Fatherland! Fatherland! Your children assure

to breathe until their last for your sake,

if the bugle with its bellicose accent

calls them together to battle with courage.

For you, the olive wreaths!

For them, a reminder of glory!

For you, a laurel of victory!

For them, a tomb of honor!

What are the Spanish lyrics to the Mexican national anthem, 'Himno Nacional Mexicano'?

Coro:

Mexicanos, al grito de guerra

el acero aprestad y el bridón.

Y retiemble en sus centros la Tierra,

al sonoro rugir del cañón. ????

I

Ciña ¡Oh Patria! tus sienes de oliva

de la paz el arcángel divino,

que en el cielo tu eterno destino

por el dedo de Dios se escribió.

Mas si osare un extraño enemigo

profanar con su planta tu suelo,

piensa ¡oh Patria querida! que el cielo

un soldado en cada hijo te dio. ????

Coro

II

En sangrientos combates los viste

por tu amor palpitando sus senos,

arrostrar la metralla serenos,

y la muerte o la gloria buscar.

Si el recuerdo de antiguas hazañas

de tus hijos inflama la mente,

los laureles del triunfo, tu frente,

volverán inmortales a ornar. ????

Coro

III

Como al golpe del rayo la encina,

se derrumba hasta el hondo torrente

la discordia vencida, impotente,

a los pies del arcángel cayó.

Ya no más, de tus hijos la sangre,

se derrame en contienda de hermanos;

sólo encuentre el acero en sus manos

quien tu nombre sagrado insultó. ????

Coro

IV

Del guerrero inmortal de Zempoala

te defiende la espada terrible,

y sostiene su brazo invencible

tu sagrado pendón tricolor.

Él será del feliz mexicano

en la paz y en la guerra el caudillo.

porque él supo sus armas de brillo

circundar en los campos de honor. ????

Coro

V

¡Guerra, guerra sin tregua al que intente

de la patria manchar los blasones!

¡guerra, guerra! los patrios pendones

en las olas de sangre empapad.

¡Guerra, guerra! en el monte, en el valle,

los cañones horrísonos truenen,

y los ecos sonoros resuenen

con las voces de ¡Unión! ¡Libertad!. ????

Coro

VI

Antes, Patria, que inermes tus hijos

bajo el yugo su cuello dobleguen,

tus campiñas con sangre se rieguen,

sobre sangre se estampe su pie.

Y tus templos, palacios y torres

se derrumben con hórrido estruendo,

y sus ruinas existan diciendo:

de mil héroes la patria aquí fue.

Coro

VII

Si a la lid contra hueste enemiga

nos convoca la trompa guerrera,

de Iturbide la sacra bandera

¡Mexicanos! valientes seguid.

Y a los fieros[b] bridones les sirvan

las vencidas enseñas de alfombra;

los laureles del triunfo den sombra

a la frente del bravo adalid.

Coro

VIII

Vuelva altivo a los patrios hogares

el guerrero a cantar su victoria,

ostentando las palmas de gloria

que supiera en la lid conquistar.

Tornaránse sus lauros sangrientos

en guirnaldas de mirtos y rosas,

que el amor de las hijas y esposas

también sabe a los bravos premiar.

Coro

IX

Y el que al golpe de ardiente metralla,

de la Patria en las aras sucumba,

obtendrá en recompensa una tumba

donde brille, de gloria, la luz.

Y, de Iguala, la enseña querida

a su espada sangrienta enlazada,

de laurel inmortal coronada,

formará de su fosa la cruz.

Coro

X

¡Patria! ¡Patria! tus hijos te juran

Exhalar en tus aras su aliento,

Si el clarín con su bélico acento

los convoca a lidiar con valor.

¡Para ti las guirnaldas de oliva!

¡Un recuerdo para ellos de gloria!

¡Un laurel para ti de victoria!

¡Un sepulcro para ellos de honor!

