March 2021

After 200 years of myths and romanticised tales, Mozart biographer Jan Swafford uncovers the man behind the legends in this month’s issue. Jessica Duchen sheds light on the brilliant soprano and composer Pauline Viardot, who had all of Europe under her spell in the 19th century. Plus, we look back on London’s role as a centre of excellence for the greatest musicians and composers throughout the ages, and Richard Wigmore examines the 18th century’s fascination with ‘Sturm und Drang’, the tempestuous trend that swept music and literature.

In this month’s magazine, we announce the shortlisted recordings for this year’s highly anticipated BBC Music Magazine Awards, showcasing the brilliance and resilience of the record industry in a challenging year. Also this month, we name the best recordings of Sibelius’s Symphony No. 7 and Daniel Jaffé makes the case for Russia’s idlest composer, Anatoly Lyadov, in Composer of the Month.

