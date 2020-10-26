December 2020

In the December issue of BBC Music Magazine, we celebrate 100 years since the first performance of Vaughan Williams’s much-loved work for violin and orchestra, The Lark Ascending. Vaughan Williams also appears on this month’s cover CD, alongside Delius and Warlock.

Also this month, Jeremy Pound explores the music inspired by Ovid’s great poem The Metamorphoses, from the likes of Handel, Lully and Thea Musgrave. Jeremy Nicholas looks at the fascinating life and work of Cyril Scott, the prolific, eccentric British composer.

In this month’s BBC Music Magazine Interview, Tom Service meets organist, pianist, conductor and arranger Wayne Marshall, who discusses the online recital series he held during lockdown and his wide-ranging upcoming projects across the globe. Plus, soprano and star of this year’s Last Night of the Proms Golda Schultz tells us about the music that has shaped her life.

Claire Jackson names the very best recordings of Mozart’s vibrant Flute Concerto No. 1 and Hindemith is our Composer of the Month.

Click here for the inlay of this month’s cover CD.