January 2021

In this month’s issue, Freya Parr meets the extraordinary violin and piano duo Elena Urioste and Tom Poster, who brought joy to online audiences the world over with their daily lockdown #UriPosteJukeBox videos. Jessica Duchen tells the stories of the men and women who have inspired the great composers throughout history, while David Lipsey advocates for the sponsorship of young musicians, explaining how providing financial and moral support has proved to be one of his most rewarding life experiences. Plus, Geoffrey Smith celebrates the life of the legendary jazz pianist Dave Brubeck.

Also this month, we present our 2021 live music guide, packed full of concerts and operas making a welcome return to the stage over the course of the next year, and Claire Jackson names 15 of the best pieces of music already tailor-made for social distancing. James Naughtie hosts this month’s BBC Music Magazine Interview with the brilliant Canadian violinist James Ehnes.

Plus, pianist Simone Dinnerstein tells us about the music that has shaped her life, and we name the best recordings of Shostakovich’s bleak Piano Trio No. 2. Albinoni is our Composer of the Month and also appears on our cover CD, alongside fellow Venetian composer Vivaldi.

