In this month’s issue, we reveal the winners of this year’s BBC Music Magazine Awards and meet all the winning artists. A year has gone by since the category finals of BBC Young Musician 2020, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so we meet the five semi-finalists who are preparing to battle it out in the next stage of the competition. Humphrey Burton, former BBC presenter and the creator of this illustrious competition, shares an extract from his upcoming autobiography.

We tell the story of how John Gay’s The Beggar’s Opera paved the way for the modern musical, while Richard Morrison discusses the news that the BBC Concert Orchestra is moving out of London and suggests a few cities deserving of an ensemble of this standard.

Double bassist Leon Bosch shares the best – and worst – recordings of Schubert’s Trout Quintet, and Liszt is our Composer of the Month. On your cover CD this month is chamber music by Arriaga and Mozart.

