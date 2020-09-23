November 2020

This month, we celebrate the inspiring life of soprano Jessye Norman, who made her mark on opera and recital stages across the globe thanks to her uniquely rich voice and commitment to championing diversity in the arts. We also remember another great musical figure: the late, great English guitarist Julian Bream, who died earlier this year and combined a natural gift for the instrument with an insatiable curiosity for all aspects of its repertoire.

Also this issue, Angus McPherson explore the varied and colourful landscape of Australian classical music over the last century, while Fiona Maddocks meets the British saxophonist and composer John Harle. Plus, Nick Shave delves into the fascinating world of computer game scores, many of which are now performed by major international orchestras as a result of their sophistication, complexity and – most importantly – significant budgets.

Plus, cellist Steven Isserlis tells us about the music that has made him who he is today and Alexandra Wilson names the best recordings of Puccini’s dark opera Tosca. Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges is our Composer of the Month, and thrilling orchestral works by Florence Price, Eleanor Alberga and Errollyn Wallen are on this month’s cover CD.

