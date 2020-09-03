Accessibility Links

  3. Audiences invited to submit videos to be shown at the Last Night of the Proms

Audiences invited to submit videos to be shown at the Last Night of the Proms

Fans of the Proms have been asked to submit footage of themselves clapping and cheering, which will be included in this year's Last Night of the Proms coverage, which, this year, is taking place without an audience

Programme Name: n/a - TX: 20110928 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Embargoed for publication until: n/a - Picture Shows: - (C) BBC - Photographer: Chris Christodoulou

This year’s Last Night of the Proms is taking place on Saturday 12 September without an audience. However, fans of the festival have been invited to film themselves clapping and cheering to appear in the ‘virtual audience’ of this year’s Last Night broadcast.

Prommers are encouraged to get dressed up, grab a flag and cheer for this year’s Last Night of the Proms.

The video submissions will be featured in the BBC Two coverage of the event.

For more information on how to take part, visit bbc.co.uk/proms, where you will find instructions on how to submit your 20-second video.

Submissions close at 3pm on Thursday 10 September.

