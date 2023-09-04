BBC Radio 3 has announced a month of programming dedicated to the history and legacy of the cassette. Casseptember will mark the 60th anniversary of the medium, with the first compact cassette recorder launched at the Funkaustellung (Radio Exhibition) in Germany in August 1963.

Featuring contributions from the likes of Cosey Fanni Tutti, Vashti Bunyan and Aki Onda, as well as archival audio and newly commissioned cassette recordings, Radio 3’s Casseptember season will explore how the arrival of the cassette was a watershed moment in the democratisation of audio culture.

The season will examine how the format helped to foster local and underground scenes and genres, helping to shape and influence some of the most popular pop, rock, classical and alternative artists of the day. It will also look at the cassette tape's recent comeback, with many labels and independent artists creating highly sought-after cassette-only releases during an era dominated by streaming and online listening.

Finally, Casseptember will also shine a light on how cassette tapes have been used to preserve musical heritage and cultural memory. In conversation with the founders of Syrian Cassette Archives, Mark Gergis and Yamen Mekdad, the duo will reflect on Syria’s rich musical history and how cassettes transformed the ability of Syrians to record and distribute their music. The duo will discuss with Verity Sharp how they are preserving, researching and sharing these stories during a time when much of the country’s recorded repertoire is under threat from the effects of war and displacement.

Casseptember continues on Radio 3's Late Junction from Friday 1 September to Friday 29 September. The season will also be supported by Radio 3 Breakfast (Mon 4-Fri 8 September), who will be including listener requests of favourite classical cassette tracks, as well as J to Z and the New Music Show, which will both feature special plays of cassette songs.

Pic: Thegreenj via Wikimedia Commons