Clarke Peters and other musical theatre stars to join BBC Concert Orchestra in Golden Age of Broadway Prom

The BBC Proms team has announced the cast that will join the BBC Concert Orchestra and conductor Richard Balcombe in the Golden Age of Broadway Prom in this year’s upcoming season.

Advertisement

Clarke Peters (The Wire, Chicago and Guys and Dolls) will lead a star-studded cast, alongside Louise Dearman (Wicked, Evita and Guys and Dolls), Katie Hall (Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd and The Phantom of the Opera), Nadia Naaman (A Little Night Music, The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music) and Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Guys and Dolls and The History Boys).

This casting update comes after the announcement that this year’s BBC Proms will take place at full capacity, with a complete audience. Additional tickets were released on Friday.

The Golden Age of Broadway Prom will take place on Saturday 7 August and will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and broadcast at a later date on BBC Radio 2.

There have also been a number of other schedule changes to this year’s Proms season, which have been updated in our full programme of Proms concerts.

BBC Proms 2021 schedule changes:

First Night of the Proms (30 July):

The final piece in the programme will be Sibelius’s Symphony No. 2. Full details of Proms schedule here.

BBC National Orchestra of Wales Prom (2 August):

Elim Chan and Sol Gabetta have had to withdraw from the Prom, owing to scheduling issues arising from the pandemic. Ryan Bancroft (conductor) and Guy Johnston (cello) will take their place. Full details of Proms schedule here

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Prom (5 August):

The programme will include Brahms’s Symphony No. 3. Full details of Proms schedule here

Stravinsky from Memory Prom (11 August):

The concert will be repeated, taking place at 3.30pm and 8pm. Full details of Proms schedule here

Abel Selaocoe Prom (15 August):

The programme will feature pieces by Abel Selaocoe, Jean‐Philippe Rameau, Giovanni Sollima and Sidiki Dembélé. Full details of Proms schedule here

To Soothe the Aching Heart Prom (16 August):

This programme will also include excerpts from Beethoven’s Fidelio, Caccini’s La liberazione di Ruggiero, Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice, and Bizet’s Carmen. Full details of Proms schedule here

Eight Seasons Prom (25 August):

The concert will be repeated, taking place at 3.30pm and 8pm. Full details of Proms schedule here

Charlotte Bray, Walton & Arnold Prom (27 August):

Timothy Ridout will perform William Walton’s Viola Concerto. This programme will now include Foulds’s Le cabaret (Overture to a French Comedy). Full details of Proms schedule here

Bartók Roots Prom (28 August):

The Folktone band will perform. This programme will now include Bartók’s Suite No. 2. Full details of Proms schedule here

Family Prom (29 August):

The concert will be repeated, taking place at 3.30pm and 8pm. Full details of Proms schedule here

20th-century British Film Music Prom (2 September):

Repertoire from film scores such as Malcolm Arnold’s The Belles of St Trinian’s and Hobson’s Choice, and Doreen Carwithen’s The Men of Sherwood Forest has been added to the programme. Full details of Proms schedule here



Organ Recital (4 September):

The programme will now include Allegro vivace from Widor’s Symphony No.5 and Saint-Saëns’s Rêverie du soir. Full details of Proms schedule here



BBC Concert Orchestra/James McVinnie Prom (6 September):

The programme for this concert includes music by Philip Glass, Olivier Messiaen and a UK premiere by Samy Moussa. Full details of Proms schedule here

Advertisement

Bach’s St Matthew Passion Prom (9 September):

Matthew Rose replaces Gerald Finley in the role of Jesus. Louise Alder and Iestyn Davies join the cast. Full details of Proms schedule here