BBC Proms to open at full capacity this year

The BBC Proms has announced that its 2021 season will open at full capacity. Although tickets have already been on sale for the first half of the season, additional tickets will be released on Friday 23 July for a packed-out Royal Albert Hall. Tickets for the second half of this year’s seaosn will go on sale the following day.

Find out how to buy tickets for this year’s BBC Proms here.

Prommers will be invited to join those with seated tickets, paying £6 on the day of the concert to stand in the arena and gallery. Promming seats will also be available in the choir stalls. Unlike in other years, however, Prommers will not be able to queue and buy their ticket on the day. They will need to book online via the Royal Albert Hall’s website.

Audience members at this year’s Proms will be strongly encouraged to wear masks or face coverings for the duration of their visit. Covid Status Certification will be a condition of entry into the Royal Albert Hall, which means audience members will have to show evidence of a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of the performance, evidence of double vaccination or proof of natural immunity based on a positive PCR test taken within 180 days of the concert.

Those under the age of 18 will not need Covid Status Certification to enter the Royal Albert Hall, but should have verbal confirmation from a parent or guardian that they have not received a positive test.

The news comes after BBC Music Magazine spoke to BBC Proms director David Pickard, who said the Proms team ‘had to make a series of calculated guesses’ ahead of this year’s festival. ‘Even with the worst-case scenario, we should hopefully be able to get 1,000 people into the Albert Hall. We’re only doing one Prom a day, whereas in usual times we run a crazy schedule.’