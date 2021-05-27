BBC Proms 2021: Full concert listings
Your complete guide to this year's BBC Proms, with all the programmes, artists and musicians scheduled to appear
Published:
Friday 30 July
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
First Night of the Proms 2021
Programme to include:
Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music
Poulenc: Organ Concerto
Sir James MacMillan: When Soft Voices Die (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Daniel Hyde (organ)
BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Dalia Stasevska
Saturday 31 July
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
The Golden Age of Broadway
BBC Concert Orchestra/Richard Balcombe
Soloists to be announced
Sunday 1 August
Matinee • Royal Albert Hall
Organ Recital
Soloist to be announced
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Mozart: Symphony No. 39
Mozart: Symphony. No. 40
Mozart: Symphony No. 41 ‘Jupiter’
Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Maxim Emelyanychev
Monday 2 August
1.00pm • Cadogan Hall
Zemlinsky: Clarinet Trio
Brahms Clarinet Trio
Michael Collins (clarinet)
Adrian Brendel (cello)
Michael McHale (piano)
7.00pm • Royal Albert Hall
Purcell, arr. Stokowski: Dido and Aeneas – ‘When I am laid in earth’
(Dido’s Lament)
Elizabeth Ogonek: Cloudline (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1
Brahms: Symphony No. 4
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Elim Chan
Soloist to be announced
Tuesday 3 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Schubert: Symphony No. 2
Ella Milch-Sheriff: The Eternal Stranger (BBC co-commission: UK premiere)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 4
Eli Danker (actor)
BBC Philharmonic/Omer Meir Wellber
Wednesday 4 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Respighi: Concerto gregoriano
Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 ‘Reformation’
Sayaka Shoji (violin)
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko
Thursday 5 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Programme to include:
Gipps: Symphony No. 2
Thomas Adès: The Exterminating Angel Symphony (London premiere)
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla
Friday 6 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Pergolesi: Stabat mater
Stravinsky: Pulcinella
Carolyn Sampson (soprano)
Tim Mead (countertenor)
Benjamin Hulett (tenor)
Simon Shibambu (bass-baritone)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Joana Carneiro
Saturday 7 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Laura Jurd: new work (London premiere)
Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’
Nicola Benedetti (violin)
National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain/Jonathon Heyward
Sunday 8 August
7.00pm • Royal Albert Hall
Augusta Read Thomas: Dance Foldings (BBC commission: world premiere)
Ives: Three Places in New England (Orchestral Set No. 1)
Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’ (What brought Dvořák to the New World?)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft
Monday 9 August
1.00pm • Cadogan Hall
Josquin des Prez: Praeter rerum seriem
Calvisius: Praeter rerum seriem
Josquin des Prez: Benedicta es, caelorum regina
Willaert: Benedicta es, caelorum regina
Josquin des Prez: Inviolata, integra et casta es
Lusitano: Inviolata, integra et casta es
Marian Consort/Rory McCleery
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Mason Bates: Auditorium (UK premiere)
Elgar: Cello Concerto
Janáček: Taras Bulba
Johannes Moser (cello)
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Kirill Karabits
Tuesday 10 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Programme to include:
Britta Byström: Parallel Universes (BBC commission: world premiere)
BBC Philharmonic/John Storgårds
Wednesday 11 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Rachmaninov: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Tom Service and Nicholas Collon introduce Stravinsky’s ‘The Firebird’ suite
Stravinsky: The Firebird – suite (1945)
Tom Service (presenter)
Pavel Kolesnikov (piano)
Aurora Orchestra/Nicholas Collon
Thursday 12 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Stravinsky: Jeu de cartes
Walton: Cello Concerto
Bach, orch. Goldmann: 14 Canons, BWV 1087 (Goldberg Variations)
Hindemith: Symphony ‘Mathis der Maler’
Steven Isserlis (cello)
London Philharmonic Orchestra/Vladimir Jurowski
Friday 13 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Programme to be announced
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Davis
Saturday 14 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D major, ‘Classical’
Bach: Keyboard Concerto in F minor, BWV 1056
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9
Víkingur Ólafsson (piano)
Philharmonia Orchestra/Santtu-Matias Rouvali
Sunday 15 August
7.00pm • Royal Albert Hall
Programme to be announced
Abel Selaocoe (cello/voice)
Simo Lagnawi (guembri)
Chesaba
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Clark Rundell
Monday 16 August
1.00pm • Cadogan Hall
Haydn: String Quartet, Op. 64 No. 5 ‘Lark’
Simpson: String Quartet No. 1
Marmen Quartet
Monday 16 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
To Soothe the Aching Heart
An evening of opera excerpts on the themes of separation and reconciliation
Sally Matthews (soprano)
Natalya Romaniw (soprano)
Nardus Williams (soprano)
Christine Rice (mezzo-soprano)
Nicky Spence (tenor)
Freddie De Tommaso (tenor)
BBC Philharmonic/Ben Glassberg
Tuesday 17 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Górecki: Harpsichord Concerto (What’s the difference between a harpsichord and a piano?)
Edmund Finnis: The Centre is Everywhere
Eastman: The Holy Presence of Joan d’Arc
Dobrinka Tabakova: Suite in Old Style, ‘The Court Jester Amareu’
Joseph Horovitz: Jazz Concerto
Mahan Esfahani (harpsichord)
Manchester Collective/Rakhi Singh (violin)
Wednesday 18 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Nubya Garcia (saxophone)
Thursday 19 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Programme to include:
Josquin des Prez: Qui habitat in adiutorio altissimi (a24)
Byrd: Ave verum corpus
Roderick Williams: Ave Verum Corpus Re-imagined
Stravinsky: Otche nash
Sweelinck: Je sens en moy une flamme nouvelle
Nico Muhly: A New Flame (after Sweelinck) (BBC commission: world premiere)
Shiva Feshareki (turntables/electronics)
Liam Byrne (viola da gamba)
BBC Singers/Sofi Jeannin
Friday 20 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Programme to be announced
Saturday 21 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Moses Sumney Meets Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra
Moses Sumney
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Jules Buckley
Sunday 22 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Stravinsky: Symphonies of Wind Instruments
Stravinsky: Symphony in C
Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements
London Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle
Monday 23 August
1.00pm • Cadogan Hall
Programme to include:
Piazzolla: Histoire du tango
Ramírez: songs
Adam Walker (flute)
Sean Shibe (guitars)
Singer to be announced
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Programme to be announced
Tuesday 24 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha’s Wedding Feast – overture
Sowande: African Suite
Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement
Coleridge-Taylor: Symphony in A minor
Jeneba Kanneh-Mason (piano) (Who are the members of the Kanneh-Mason family?)
Chineke! Orchestra/Kalena Bovell
Wednesday 25 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Vivaldi: The Four Seasons
interspersed with:
Piazzolla arr. Desyatnikov: The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires
Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Joshua Bell (violin)
Thursday 26 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
George Lewis: Minds in Flux (BBC commission: world premiere)
Beethoven: Concert aria ‘Ah! perfido’
Beethoven: Symphony No. 2
Lucy Crowe (soprano)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ilan Volkov
Friday 27 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Programme to include:
Charlotte Bray: Where Icebergs Dance Away (UK premiere)
Walton: Viola Concerto
Arnold: Symphony No. 5
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo
Saturday 28 August
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Bartók Roots
Programme to include:
Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2
Patricia Kopatchinskaja (violin)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Thomas Dausgaard
Sunday 29 August
7.00pm • Royal Albert Hall
Family Prom
Programme to include:
Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals
with new narration by Michael Morpurgo
Aminata Kanneh-Mason (violin)
Braimah Kanneh-Mason (violin)
Ayla Sahin (violin)
Timothy Ridout (viola)
Mariatu Kanneh-Mason (cello)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello)
Toby Hughes (double bass)
Adam Walker (flute)
Mark Simpson (clarinet)
Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano)
Jeneba Kanneh-Mason (piano)
Konya Kanneh-Mason (piano)
Alasdair Malloy (glass harmonica)
Adrian Spillett (percussion)
Michael Morpurgo (narrator)
Who are the members of the Kanneh-Mason family?
British Sign Language-interpreted performance
Monday 30 August
1.00pm • Cadogan Hall
Saint-Saëns: Oboe Sonata
Gipps: Sea-Shore Suite
Dutilleux: Oboe Sonata
Poulenc: Oboe Sonata
Bozza: Fantaisie pastorale
François Leleux (oboe)
Eric Le Sage (piano)
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Knussen: The Way to Castle Yonder
Purcell orch. Benjamin: Fantasias (world premiere)
Ravel: Piano Concerto
George Benjamin: Concerto for Orchestra (BBC co-commission with Mahler Chamber Orchestra: world premiere)
Pierre-Laurent Aimard (piano)
Mahler Chamber Orchestra/George Benjamin
Tuesday 31 August
4.00pm • Royal Albert Hall
Wagner: Tristan and Isolde (concert performance; sung in German)
Simon O’Neill (Tristan)
Miina-Liisa Värelä (Brangäne)
Shenyang (Kurwenal)
John Relyea (King Mark)
Neal Cooper (Melot)
Stuart Jackson (Shepherd/Young Sailor)
Glyndebourne Festival Opera
London Philharmonic Orchestra/Robin Ticciati
Wednesday 1 September
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Handel: Donna, che in ciel
Bach: Christ lag in Todes Banden, BWV 4
Handel: Dixit Dominus
Ann Hallenberg (mezzo-soprano)
Monteverdi Choir
English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner
Thursday 2 September
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
20th-Century British Film Music
Classic soundtracks by composers including Malcolm Arnold, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Doreen Carwithen
BBC Concert Orchestra/Bramwell Tovey
Friday 3 September
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Programme to be announced
Kirill Gerstein (piano)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Semyon Bychkov
Saturday 4 September
Matinee • Royal Albert Hall
Organ Recital
Programme to include:
Saint-Saëns: Fantaisie in E flat major
Liszt: Fantasy and Fugue on ‘Ad nos, ad salutarem undam’
Thomas Trotter (organ)
Saturday 4 September
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
J. Strauss II: Die Fledermaus – overture
Berg: Seven Early Songs
Ravel: La valse
Korngold: Symphony
Miah Persson (soprano)
Sinfonia of London/John Wilson
Sunday 5 September
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Dvořák: Cello Concerto
Grace-Evangeline Mason: The Imagined Forest (BBC co-commission with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra: world premiere)
R Strauss: Don Juan
Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber
Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Domingo Hindoyan
Monday 6 September
1.00pm • Cadogan Hall
Pauline Viardot and Her Circle
Ema Nikolovska (mezzo-soprano)
Malcolm Martineau (piano)
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Programme to include:
Philip Glass: Mad Rush
Samy Moussa: A Globe Itself Infolding (UK premiere)
James McVinnie (organ)
BBC Concert Orchestra/Anna-Maria Helsing
Tuesday 7 September
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Unsuk Chin: Subito con forza (BBC co-commission: UK premiere)
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 (cadenzas: Saint-Saëns)
Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 ‘Organ’
Benjamin Grosvenor (piano)
Anna Lapwood (organ)
Hallé/Mark Elder
Wednesday 8 September
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Programme to be announced
Thursday 9 September
7.00pm • Royal Albert Hall
Bach: St Matthew Passion (sung in German)
Soloists to include:
Stuart Jackson (Evangelist)
Hugo Hymas (tenor)
Roderick Williams (baritone)
Gerald Finley (Jesus)
Arcangelo Chorus
Arcangelo/Jonathan Cohen (harpsichord)
Friday 10 December
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Programme to be announced
Saturday 11 September
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Last Night of the Proms 2021
Programme to include:
arr. Wood: Fantasia on British Sea-Songs
Arne, arr. Sargent Rule, Britannia!
Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major (‘Land of
Hope and Glory’)
Parry, orch. Elgar: Jerusalem
arr. Britten: The National Anthem ‘God Save The Queen’
Trad: Auld Lang Syne
Stuart Skelton (tenor)
Ksenija Sidorova (accordion)
BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo
