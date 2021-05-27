BBC Proms 2021: Full concert listings

Friday 30 July

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

First Night of the Proms 2021

Programme to include:

Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music

Poulenc: Organ Concerto

Sir James MacMillan: When Soft Voices Die (BBC co-commission: world premiere)

Daniel Hyde (organ)

BBC Singers

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Dalia Stasevska

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV.

