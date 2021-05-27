Accessibility Links

BBC Proms 2021: Full concert listings

Your complete guide to this year's BBC Proms, with all the programmes, artists and musicians scheduled to appear

Published:

Friday 30 July

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
First Night of the Proms 2021

Programme to include:
Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music
Poulenc: Organ Concerto
Sir James MacMillan: When Soft Voices Die (BBC co-commission: world premiere)

Daniel Hyde (organ)
BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Dalia Stasevska

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Find out more about the premiere performances at this year’s BBC Proms.

Saturday 31 July

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
The Golden Age of Broadway

BBC Concert Orchestra/Richard Balcombe

Soloists to be announced

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Sunday 1 August

Matinee • Royal Albert Hall
Organ Recital

Soloist to be announced

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mozart: Symphony No. 39
Mozart: Symphony. No. 40
Mozart: Symphony No. 41 ‘Jupiter’

Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Maxim Emelyanychev

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Monday 2 August

1.00pm • Cadogan Hall

Zemlinsky: Clarinet Trio
Brahms Clarinet Trio

Michael Collins (clarinet)
Adrian Brendel (cello)
Michael McHale (piano)

7.00pm • Royal Albert Hall

Purcell, arr. Stokowski: Dido and Aeneas – ‘When I am laid in earth’
(Dido’s Lament)
Elizabeth Ogonek: Cloudline (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1
Brahms: Symphony No. 4

BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Elim Chan
Soloist to be announced

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Tuesday 3 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Schubert: Symphony No. 2
Ella Milch-Sheriff: The Eternal Stranger (BBC co-commission: UK premiere)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 4

Eli Danker (actor)
BBC Philharmonic/Omer Meir Wellber

Wednesday 4 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Respighi: Concerto gregoriano
Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 ‘Reformation’

Sayaka Shoji (violin)
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko

Thursday 5 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Programme to include:
Gipps: Symphony No. 2
Thomas Adès: The Exterminating Angel Symphony (London premiere)

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Friday 6 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Pergolesi: Stabat mater
Stravinsky: Pulcinella

Carolyn Sampson (soprano)
Tim Mead (countertenor)
Benjamin Hulett (tenor)
Simon Shibambu (bass-baritone)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Joana Carneiro

Saturday 7 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Laura Jurd: new work (London premiere)
Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’

Nicola Benedetti (violin)
National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain/Jonathon Heyward

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Sunday 8 August

7.00pm • Royal Albert Hall

Augusta Read Thomas: Dance Foldings (BBC commission: world premiere)
Ives: Three Places in New England (Orchestral Set No. 1)
Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’ (What brought Dvořák to the New World?)

BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft

Monday 9 August

1.00pm • Cadogan Hall

Josquin des Prez: Praeter rerum seriem
Calvisius: Praeter rerum seriem
Josquin des Prez: Benedicta es, caelorum regina
Willaert: Benedicta es, caelorum regina
Josquin des Prez: Inviolata, integra et casta es
Lusitano: Inviolata, integra et casta es

Marian Consort/Rory McCleery

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mason Bates: Auditorium (UK premiere)
Elgar: Cello Concerto
Janáček: Taras Bulba

Johannes Moser (cello)
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Kirill Karabits

Tuesday 10 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Programme to include:
Britta Byström: Parallel Universes (BBC commission: world premiere)

BBC Philharmonic/John Storgårds

Wednesday 11 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Rachmaninov: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Tom Service and Nicholas Collon introduce Stravinsky’s ‘The Firebird’ suite
Stravinsky: The Firebird – suite (1945)

Tom Service (presenter)
Pavel Kolesnikov (piano)
Aurora Orchestra/Nicholas Collon

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Thursday 12 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Stravinsky: Jeu de cartes
Walton: Cello Concerto
Bach, orch. Goldmann: 14 Canons, BWV 1087 (Goldberg Variations)
Hindemith: Symphony ‘Mathis der Maler’

Steven Isserlis (cello)
London Philharmonic Orchestra/Vladimir Jurowski

Friday 13 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Programme to be announced

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Davis

Saturday 14 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D major, ‘Classical’
Bach: Keyboard Concerto in F minor, BWV 1056
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9

Víkingur Ólafsson (piano)
Philharmonia Orchestra/Santtu-Matias Rouvali

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Sunday 15 August

7.00pm • Royal Albert Hall

Programme to be announced

Abel Selaocoe (cello/voice)
Simo Lagnawi (guembri)

Chesaba
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Clark Rundell

Monday 16 August

1.00pm • Cadogan Hall

Haydn: String Quartet, Op. 64 No. 5 ‘Lark’
Simpson: String Quartet No. 1

Marmen Quartet

Monday 16 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
To Soothe the Aching Heart

An evening of opera excerpts on the themes of separation and reconciliation

Sally Matthews (soprano)
Natalya Romaniw (soprano)
Nardus Williams (soprano)
Christine Rice (mezzo-soprano)
Nicky Spence (tenor)
Freddie De Tommaso (tenor)
BBC Philharmonic/Ben Glassberg

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Tuesday 17 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Górecki: Harpsichord Concerto (What’s the difference between a harpsichord and a piano?)
Edmund Finnis: The Centre is Everywhere
Eastman: The Holy Presence of Joan d’Arc
Dobrinka Tabakova: Suite in Old Style, ‘The Court Jester Amareu’
Joseph Horovitz: Jazz Concerto

Mahan Esfahani (harpsichord)
Manchester Collective/Rakhi Singh (violin)

Wednesday 18 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Nubya Garcia (saxophone)

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Thursday 19 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Programme to include:
Josquin des Prez: Qui habitat in adiutorio altissimi (a24)
Byrd: Ave verum corpus
Roderick Williams: Ave Verum Corpus Re-imagined
Stravinsky: Otche nash
Sweelinck: Je sens en moy une flamme nouvelle
Nico Muhly: A New Flame (after Sweelinck) (BBC commission: world premiere)

Shiva Feshareki (turntables/electronics)
Liam Byrne (viola da gamba)
BBC Singers/Sofi Jeannin

Friday 20 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Programme to be announced

Saturday 21 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Moses Sumney Meets Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra

Moses Sumney
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Jules Buckley

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Sunday 22 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Stravinsky: Symphonies of Wind Instruments
Stravinsky: Symphony in C
Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements

London Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Monday 23 August

1.00pm • Cadogan Hall

Programme to include:
Piazzolla: Histoire du tango
Ramírez: songs

Adam Walker (flute)
Sean Shibe (guitars)
Singer to be announced

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Programme to be announced

Tuesday 24 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha’s Wedding Feast – overture
Sowande: African Suite
Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement
Coleridge-Taylor: Symphony in A minor

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason (piano) (Who are the members of the Kanneh-Mason family?)
Chineke! Orchestra/Kalena Bovell

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Wednesday 25 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Vivaldi: The Four Seasons
interspersed with:
Piazzolla arr. Desyatnikov: The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Joshua Bell (violin)

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Thursday 26 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

George Lewis: Minds in Flux (BBC commission: world premiere)
Beethoven: Concert aria ‘Ah! perfido’
Beethoven: Symphony No. 2

Lucy Crowe (soprano)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ilan Volkov

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Friday 27 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Programme to include:
Charlotte Bray: Where Icebergs Dance Away (UK premiere)
Walton: Viola Concerto
Arnold: Symphony No. 5

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo

Saturday 28 August

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Bartók Roots

Programme to include:
Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2

Patricia Kopatchinskaja (violin)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Thomas Dausgaard

Sunday 29 August

7.00pm • Royal Albert Hall
Family Prom

Programme to include:
Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals
with new narration by Michael Morpurgo

Aminata Kanneh-Mason (violin)
Braimah Kanneh-Mason (violin)
Ayla Sahin (violin)
Timothy Ridout (viola)
Mariatu Kanneh-Mason (cello)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello)
Toby Hughes (double bass)
Adam Walker (flute)
Mark Simpson (clarinet)
Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano)
Jeneba Kanneh-Mason (piano)
Konya Kanneh-Mason (piano)
Alasdair Malloy (glass harmonica)
Adrian Spillett (percussion)
Michael Morpurgo (narrator)

Who are the members of the Kanneh-Mason family?

British Sign Language-interpreted performance

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Monday 30 August

1.00pm • Cadogan Hall

Saint-Saëns: Oboe Sonata
Gipps: Sea-Shore Suite
Dutilleux: Oboe Sonata
Poulenc: Oboe Sonata
Bozza: Fantaisie pastorale

François Leleux (oboe)
Eric Le Sage (piano)

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Knussen: The Way to Castle Yonder
Purcell orch. Benjamin: Fantasias (world premiere)
Ravel: Piano Concerto
George Benjamin: Concerto for Orchestra (BBC co-commission with Mahler Chamber Orchestra: world premiere)

Pierre-Laurent Aimard (piano)
Mahler Chamber Orchestra/George Benjamin

Tuesday 31 August

4.00pm • Royal Albert Hall

Wagner: Tristan and Isolde (concert performance; sung in German)

Simon O’Neill (Tristan)
Miina-Liisa Värelä (Brangäne)
Shenyang (Kurwenal)
John Relyea (King Mark)
Neal Cooper (Melot)
Stuart Jackson (Shepherd/Young Sailor)
Glyndebourne Festival Opera
London Philharmonic Orchestra/Robin Ticciati

Wednesday 1 September

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Handel: Donna, che in ciel
Bach: Christ lag in Todes Banden, BWV 4
Handel: Dixit Dominus

Ann Hallenberg (mezzo-soprano)
Monteverdi Choir
English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Thursday 2 September

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
20th-Century British Film Music

Classic soundtracks by composers including Malcolm Arnold, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Doreen Carwithen

BBC Concert Orchestra/Bramwell Tovey

Friday 3 September

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Programme to be announced

Kirill Gerstein (piano)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Semyon Bychkov

Saturday 4 September

Matinee • Royal Albert Hall
Organ Recital

Programme to include:
Saint-Saëns: Fantaisie in E flat major
Liszt: Fantasy and Fugue on ‘Ad nos, ad salutarem undam’

Thomas Trotter (organ)

Saturday 4 September

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

J. Strauss II: Die Fledermaus – overture
Berg: Seven Early Songs
Ravel: La valse
Korngold: Symphony

Miah Persson (soprano)
Sinfonia of London/John Wilson

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Sunday 5 September

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Dvořák: Cello Concerto
Grace-Evangeline Mason: The Imagined Forest (BBC co-commission with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra: world premiere)
R Strauss: Don Juan
Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Domingo Hindoyan

Monday 6 September

1.00pm • Cadogan Hall

Pauline Viardot and Her Circle

Ema Nikolovska (mezzo-soprano)
Malcolm Martineau (piano)

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Programme to include:
Philip Glass: Mad Rush
Samy Moussa: A Globe Itself Infolding (UK premiere)

James McVinnie (organ)
BBC Concert Orchestra/Anna-Maria Helsing

Tuesday 7 September

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Unsuk Chin: Subito con forza (BBC co-commission: UK premiere)
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 (cadenzas: Saint-Saëns)
Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 ‘Organ’

Benjamin Grosvenor (piano)
Anna Lapwood (organ)
Hallé/Mark Elder

Wednesday 8 September

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Programme to be announced

Thursday 9 September

7.00pm • Royal Albert Hall

Bach: St Matthew Passion (sung in German)

Soloists to include:
Stuart Jackson (Evangelist)
Hugo Hymas (tenor)
Roderick Williams (baritone)
Gerald Finley (Jesus)

Arcangelo Chorus
Arcangelo/Jonathan Cohen (harpsichord)

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

Friday 10 December

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Programme to be announced

Saturday 11 September

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Last Night of the Proms 2021

Programme to include:
arr. Wood: Fantasia on British Sea-Songs
Arne, arr. Sargent Rule, Britannia!
Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major (‘Land of
Hope and Glory’)
Parry, orch. Elgar: Jerusalem
arr. Britten: The National Anthem ‘God Save The Queen’
Trad: Auld Lang Syne

Stuart Skelton (tenor)
Ksenija Sidorova (accordion)

BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo

This Prom will be broadcast on BBC TV. Find out more about which other Proms will be available to watch on BBC TV here.

If you want to attend the concerts in person, we explain how to buy tickets for the BBC Proms here.

