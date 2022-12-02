The Arts Institute, University of Plymouth and Southbank Sinfonia have announced a composition competition as part of ongoing celebrations of the inaugural season of Musica Viva concerts at Levinsky Hall, University of Plymouth.

The two partners have opened the competition to UK applicants under the age of 25. Applicants should submit an overture of five to seven minutes with orchestration of six first violins, five second violins, four violas, four cellos, two basses two flutes, two oboes, two clarinets, two bassoons, two horns, two trumpets (no doublings) and timpani. Applicants are encouraged to portray musically an association or a link to the city of Plymouth.

Deadline for submission of a full conductor's score is 21 December 2022. The winner will be notified by 5 January 2023: they will then need to submit orchestral parts within one week of notification.

The winning composition will then be performed by Southbank Sinfonia, conducted by Mark Forkgen at the Musica Viva concert on 4 February 2023 at the Levinsky Hall. The panel of judges include Mark Forkgen, Simon Speare and Robert Taub, Levinsky Hall’s Director of Music and the prize for the winning composition will be £500.

Alongside the premiere of the new Overture, the 4 February concert will also feature Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and Piano Concerto No. 4.

The Musica Viva Concert Series brings internationally acclaimed performers to the Plymouth community to inspire, educate, challenge, and unite audiences by presenting leading musicians in public concert performances, open rehearsals, and informal talks.

