Five essential works by Beethoven

The opening four notes of Beethoven’s groundbreaking work are perhaps the most famous in music history. It’s a work of grand dimensions and limitless colour.

Recommended recording:

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber

DG 471 6302

Symphony No. 9

In his ninth symphony Beethoven takes the listener from dark solemnity to the heights of exaltation. The finale setting of Schiller’s Ode to Joy builds to an explosive climax.

Recommended recording:

Tomowa-Sintow, Baltsa, Schreier, Van Dam, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Karajan DG 477 6325

Deemed unplayable when it was first published, Beethoven’s most technically difficult sonata covers more emotional ground than any of the other 31.

Recommended recording:

Stephen Kovacevich (piano)

EMI Classics 965 9222

Violin Concerto

A serene, peaceful concerto that embraces a soaring first-movement theme and a rather mischievous, playful finale.

Recommended recording:

Hilary Hahn (violin), Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/Zinman

Sony Classical SK 60584

Piano Concerto No. 4

The heart and soul of Beethoven’s astonishing five piano concertos with its expansive, stately first movement and an exuberant, joyful Rondo finale.

Recommended recording:

Till Fellner (piano), Montreal Symphony Orchestra/Kent Nagano

ECM 476 3315

