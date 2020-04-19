Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Works
  4. Five essential works by Beethoven

Five essential works by Beethoven

We choose the best works by the musical revolutionary, Beethoven

Beethoven best works

Symphony No. 5

The opening four notes of Beethoven’s groundbreaking work are perhaps the most famous in music history. It’s a work of grand dimensions and limitless colour.

Advertisement

Recommended recording:
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber
DG 471 6302

Symphony No. 9

In his ninth symphony Beethoven takes the listener from dark solemnity to the heights of exaltation. The finale setting of Schiller’s Ode to Joy builds to an explosive climax.

Recommended recording:
Tomowa-Sintow, Baltsa, Schreier, Van Dam, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Karajan DG 477 6325

Piano Sonata No. 29 (Hammerklavier)

Deemed unplayable when it was first published, Beethoven’s most technically difficult sonata covers more emotional ground than any of the other 31.

Recommended recording:
Stephen Kovacevich (piano)
EMI Classics 965 9222

Violin Concerto

A serene, peaceful concerto that embraces a soaring first-movement theme and a rather mischievous, playful finale.

Recommended recording:
Hilary Hahn (violin), Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/Zinman
Sony Classical SK 60584

Piano Concerto No. 4

The heart and soul of Beethoven’s astonishing five piano concertos with its expansive, stately first movement and an exuberant, joyful Rondo finale.

Recommended recording:
Till Fellner (piano), Montreal Symphony Orchestra/Kent Nagano
ECM 476 3315

Advertisement

Read reviews of the latest Beethoven recordings here

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

You may also like

clara_200_0-e990680-dfa78ab.jpg

A guide to Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker

RUS_200-1d48aec-8d881e1.jpg

Six of the best Russian orchestral works

Franz Liszt

Which is your favourite piece by Franz Liszt?

worldcup_200-dab8006-dab8006.jpg

The 10 greatest symphonies of all time…according to Twitter