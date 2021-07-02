Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Elgar’s house in Malvern has sold

Elgar’s house in Malvern has sold

The great composer's home was known as 'Forli', named after the Renaissance painter Melozzo da Forlì

Image credit: Prime Location

Published:

The former home of Edward Elgar has been sold.

Advertisement

Elgar lived at 37 Alexandra Road in Malvern in the middle of his life, from 1891 to 1899. He named the property ‘Forli’ after the Italian Renaissance painter Melozzo da Forli.

It was during his time living in Alexandra Road that Elgar wrote some of his best-loved works, including Enigma Variations and Serenade for Strings.

The semi-detached house is set over three floors with seven bedrooms, a garden and garage.

It is not known how much Elgar‘s house was sold for.

Advertisement

We recent named Elgar’s birthplace The Firs as one of the best National Trust properties to visit for classical music fans.

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Try BBC Music Magazine today and pay just $4.99 per copy! Get the magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

How did Elgar help Poland?

How did Elgar help Poland during World War One?

Should amateur bands and choirs resume in the UK?

Should amateur bands and choirs resume in the UK?

Where are the blue plaques for composers and musicians in the UK?

Where are the best blue plaques for composers and musicians in the UK?

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: David James during the #GAME4GRENFELL at Loftus Road on September 2, 2017 in London, England. The charity football match has been set up to benefit those who were affected in the Grenfell Tower disaster. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

David James: why the footballer trains to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony