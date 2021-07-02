Elgar’s house in Malvern has sold

The former home of Edward Elgar has been sold.

Advertisement

Elgar lived at 37 Alexandra Road in Malvern in the middle of his life, from 1891 to 1899. He named the property ‘Forli’ after the Italian Renaissance painter Melozzo da Forli.

It was during his time living in Alexandra Road that Elgar wrote some of his best-loved works, including Enigma Variations and Serenade for Strings.

The semi-detached house is set over three floors with seven bedrooms, a garden and garage.

It is not known how much Elgar‘s house was sold for.

Advertisement

We recent named Elgar’s birthplace The Firs as one of the best National Trust properties to visit for classical music fans.