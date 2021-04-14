The best National Trust properties for classical music lovers to visit

With the sun shining and restrictions lifting over the next few months, it seems we can once more get excited to plan our spring and summer excursions. The National Trust celebrated their 125th anniversary in 2020 and over their long history have accumulated over 500,000 properties, gardens and nature reserves. While many of these have hosted classical music performances, such as Castle Coole, which hosted 2017’s BBC Proms in the Park in Northern Ireland, the following properties have exciting connections to historic instruments and classical composers.

All being well, these properties will open again from 17 May 2021 following the national lockdown, though many National Trust gardens are already accepting visitors. We recommend taking a look at the National Trust website before travelling to check the most up-to-date arrangements in place at each property.

This 17th-century property in Hampstead not only boasts a beautiful house and walled garden, but is also home to the Benton Fletcher collection of early keyboard instruments.

Visitors on Wednesdays will be treated to a musical tour of the house and demonstrations by musical volunteers, and classical performances can be heard throughout the week. For all visitors to Fenton, there are 19 instruments to discover and admire. All with finely painted cases, they range from a 1540 virginals to a 1925 clavichord.

While keyboard enthusiasts have the time of their lives, the property also offers visitors a rare panoramic view of London which includes St Paul’s Cathedral, as well as a historic orchard and various art and ceramic collections.

Every Elgar fan should have The Firs on their bucket list. This family cottage is the birthplace of the English composer, whose famous works include the Enigma Variations, his Cello Concerto and his Serenade for Strings. He also composed ‘Land of Hope and Glory‘.

Visitors to The Firs experience first-hand the surroundings that inspired Elgar’s creative genius, with views of the Malvern Hills. The birthplace cottage itself holds the secrets to Elgar’s early years and displays a piano used by the composer. Accompanying the cottage is The Elgar Experience Exhibition and the opportunity to buy as much Elgar memorabilia as you can carry.

Those willing to extend their day trip can drive only 20 minutes to reach St Wulstan’s Roman Catholic Church, where the composer is buried.

Hatchlands Park, a peaceful property and parkland on the edge of the Surrey Hills, is just 45 minutes from busy London. The mansion’s current tenant, Alec Cobbe, displays impressive fine furniture and paintings as well as Europe’s largest collection of keyboard instruments. One of the largest collections of its kind in the world, each instrument was crafted by highly regarded keyboard makers, some of whom were patronised by famous composers. 18 of these instruments were played or owned by classical music’s greatest names, including Mozart, Beethoven, JC Bach, Elgar and Chopin.

The Cobbe Collection includes harpsichords, virginals and pianofortes, some dating back to the 1600s and some surviving against all odds. The history of each instrument is fascinating and the collection as a whole is beyond impressive.

Ralph Vaughan Williams lived at Leith Hill Place from the age of two until he left for Cambridge University, aged 20. He donated his childhood home to the National Trust in 1945 after inheriting it from his brother. Vaughan Williams helped start the Leith Hill Musical Festival, an amateur choral competition which still runs today.

Part of the Leith Hill experience includes the display of Vaughan Williams’s piano, which he used to compose his famous works such as The Lark Ascending, his Piano Concerto and all nine of his symphonies.

Leith Hill Place provides visitors with stunning views across the Surrey Hills, as well as information about the great English composer. Part of a star-studded family, Vaughan Williams’s great-uncle was Charles Darwin, who regularly visited the property, meaning Leith Hill offers entertainment for both the music enthusiasts and the scientists amongst us.

‘Let nothing perish’ was the motto of Snowshill’s eccentric former owner, Charles Wade, and when visiting this manor, it is easy to see why. Snowshill is home to Wade’s extensive collection of unusual objects, which includes a large variety of musical instruments and musical memorabilia. An architect and an artist, Wade was fascinated by anything handmade and crafted with skill, so the historic instruments on display are both eclectic and fascinating. The impressive collection ranges from familiar instruments such as violins and flutes to intricate eastern treasures, such as the Japanese koto and Indian chikara, giving visitors plenty to discover.

Wade’s collection also contains artefacts from outside the musical world, from Samurai armour to toys and snuff-boxes. The reputation of Wade and his collection at Snowshill Manor attracted royal attention from Queen Mary, wife of George V, in the early 20th century as well as prestigious visitors, such as Virginia Woolf and Graham Greene.

Membership to the National Trust costs £72 a year (£6 a month) for an adult over 26 years old, while for those aged 18-25 its £36 a year.

Top image of The Firs, Worcestershire by Trevor Ray Hart for the National Trust