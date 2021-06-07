Harry Escott’s Roadkill score wins BAFTA for Original Music

Harry Escott was awarded the BAFTA TV Craft Award for Original Music for his score to Roadkill, BBC’s recent political drama starring Hugh Laurie and Helen McCrory. It was Escott’s first BAFTA win, which he accepted via video message at last night’s ceremony.

Escott’s Roadkill score was up against The Crown (Martin Phipps), Baghdad Central (H Scott Salinas) and episode three of The Third Day (Cristobal Tapia De Veer).

In his acceptance speech, Escott explained how the score had been written and recorded. ‘Michael Keillor the director was really clear from the beginning that he wanted the score to be bold and bright and brilliant and full of melodies. It was just a dream job for any composer. We recorded it in the depths of the first lockdown in April and May last year, so every musician was available – we had the pick of any musician on the planet. The band was phenomenal, led by pianist Kit Downes.’

“It was just a dream job for any composer.” Congratulations are in order for @harryescott as he wins the BAFTA for Original Music on Roadkill! #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/fiiSk67m5p — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 24, 2021

The soundtrack for BBC’s Roadkill is now available to buy from the following outlets:

You can buy piano solo arrangements of the score in sheet music form from Faber Music, available here.

Find out more about where to watch Roadkill and listen to Harry Escott’s winning score here.